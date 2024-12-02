Slow Suicide of the West: Sick Parade of Pro-Terrorism Ugliness Continues

Oxford University in the United Kingdom is one of the most prestigious institutions in the world. The Oxford Union is the school's legendary debating society. Last week, the union debated whether Israel is "an apartheid state responsible for genocide." For the record, Israel is neither an apartheid state, nor is it conducting anything even remotely approaching genocide in its current defensive war, started by its enemies -- though these are common smears directed at the world's lone Jewish state by anti-Semitic obsessives. Unsurprisingly, the supposedly 'elite' Oxford Union' voted overwhelmingly in support of the false smears, 278-59. It should come as no shock, though it must continue to appall anyone with a moral compass, that the 'debate' event was shot through with vile bigotry and overt terrorism support. The scenes:

It was so pathetic. The majority of them said they wouldn’t report an imminent attack to the police. One speaker called the events of October 7 “heroic”



We were screamed and cursed at the entire event. — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 30, 2024



Some additional details:

Arab-Israeli journalist and activist for Israel Yoseph Haddad was kicked out of an Oxford Union debate on Thursday, footage on social media showed. Footage posted on X showed Haddad being escorted out of the event as people in the audience shouted in his direction...When explaining in a post on X what happened at the event, Haddad began by writing that "Oxford was occupied by supporters of terrorism. 90% of the participants are distinctly anti-Israeli." ... "When one audience member cried over Gaza residents in an exaggerated and insincere manner, I pulled out a photo of the Muslim hostages and asked if she was crying for them, too. One participant took the photo, threw it on the floor, and others stepped on it," Haddad continued. "I faced insults, boos, and threats during the confrontation, but there was one thing I wasn’t willing to tolerate—the disgrace of our hostages," Haddad wrote and then added that afterward, he demanded the audience members be removed.

They threw out this Arab-Israeli because he was disruptive to an event in which a terrorist bloodbath was celebrated, with its victims condemned and slandered -- yet those who stomped on photos of innocent civilians being held hostage by Hamas were evidently attendees in good standing. Here is more of his account, including video. When the son of the founder of the terrorist organization responsible for butchering men, women and children on October 7th of last year tried to explain the evils of that death cult, he was heckled and booed by Hamas supporters. At one of the most famous institutions of higher learning in the Western world. Incidentally, I don't understand the enforcement standards under Britain's speech- and freedom-hostile laws. Regardless, "elite" institutions like Oxford have been deeply infiltrated or even overrun by an alliance of Islamists and Communists, resulting in revolting scenes like the ones described above. It has resulted in outright illegal discrimination, as well, which is why resulting lawsuits must be successful and painful for those who've allowed this cancer to take hold:





The Codification of Anti-Jewish Hiring Policies



A fairly explosive allegation at UCLA--with evidence to back it up--illuminates the spread of anti-Jewish hiring practices as public institutions: pic.twitter.com/cgAFA37A1v — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 29, 2024



UCLA, you'll recall, is the same school where Jewish students were blocked from freely moving around their own campus by masked Hamas thugs manning "checkpoints." Since the hostages were mentioned above, in the context of bigots and terror enthusiasts defiling images of them (one of their longstanding, sick practices), I'll remind you that hostages are still being held against their will in Gaza, roughly 14 months after they were stolen from their homes by the savages of Hamas. Those who haven't been liberated or killed, including Americans, are being exploited and abused for disgusting propaganda purposes:

🤬 One of the 7 U.S. citizen being held by the death cult Hamas for 420 days. 1 of 101 hostages including nationalities of Israeli, U.S., UK, French, German, Italian and many others. Let them go now! should be the call from every world leader. No caveats, no added words. https://t.co/sUzHAFAfMf — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) November 30, 2024

For more than 420 days, my constituent, Edan Alexander, and the remaining hostages have been held captive by Hamas terrorists.



There is nothing more important than bringing them home now. https://t.co/q02HPlYxqX — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) December 1, 2024

The hostages are ignored, erased, or even blamed by the bigots, whose despicable acts and violence have almost become background noise -- taken for granted. None of this can ever be normalized:

What’s even more jarring than this story is that it’s not even deemed newsworthy by mainstream news orgs in the UK & US. It’s all becoming normalized: “Teen thugs attack and board JFS school buses while shouting ‘f**k Israel’ at children” https://t.co/zukPgZS2kQ via @JewishChron — Dan Senor (@dansenor) November 28, 2024

The “artistic community” usually celebrates “controversial and contentious” art, but there are different rules for Jews who wish to document the terrorist massacres against them. Appalling. https://t.co/NkbbnS8uuw — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 28, 2024



Even as Hamas (and Hezbollah) leadership has been utterly decimated by the Israel military in this war instigated by the terrorists, pro-terrorist zealots in the West seem to be as emboldened and deranged as ever. These people hate Western civilization for different reasons, but they're momentarily allied. Fortunately for Western civilization, they're so infinitely off-putting and alienating to normal people that they harm their own, evil cause on a regular basis. Cases in point:

Mass arrests at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as anti-Israel protesters block procession https://t.co/cDQXnvbS8T pic.twitter.com/CBFzv4Azv9 — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2024

The mob unfurled a giant flag calling for the annihilation of Israel and screamed at Christmas shoppers in Leeds, England. pic.twitter.com/b5FlmtQEgI — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 1, 2024

NOW: "We Don't want no Christmas Tree!" protesters chant and "Intifada Intifada!" as they march by the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in Manhattan on #BlackFriday



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/17ICmoJdv7 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 29, 2024

BREAKING: A staple Christmas tradition has been cancelled in Melbourne, Australia after pro-Palestinians threatened to forcefully shut it down.



“First they come for the Saturday people, then they come for the Sunday people.” pic.twitter.com/ABZf5g0UuM — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 15, 2024



I'll leave you with civilization pushing back, including a wonderful display of humanity in the streets of Amsterdam, a city in which Jews were recently hunted down and attacked by 'anti-semitic squads:'

HAPPENING NOW: Israelis and Iranians have gathered in the streets of Amsterdam in a display of unity.



Notice how there is no violence, only peace. pic.twitter.com/6jRYwgIzY2 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 29, 2024



Various elements of the Dutch government aren't sure how to respond, or how even to talk about what happened. This clarity from a Canadian Conservative MP, however, is welcome -- in reference to upheaval inflicted by a yet another anti-Semitic mob, this time in Montreal:

Wow. Watch the whole thing.



Conservative MP @MelissaLantsman made the most chill inducing speech I have seen in Canadian parliament.



"Canadians just want to wake up from this woke nightmare and bring back the Canada they used to know." pic.twitter.com/BpQnD29Rk1 — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 27, 2024



And the United States has elected an unequivocally pro-Israel president, who will soon replace this man (Harsanyi's description is of the book's author):

Former terror group spokesperson and Obama's good friend. https://t.co/Jry9EJTn6p — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 30, 2024



You might call this display by our addled president anti-virtue signaling.