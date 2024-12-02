Comer Points Out Why Biden Really Handed Hunter a Get Out Prison Card
Slow Suicide of the West: Sick Parade of Pro-Terrorism Ugliness Continues

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  December 02, 2024 10:30 AM
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

Oxford University in the United Kingdom is one of the most prestigious institutions in the world.  The Oxford Union is the school's legendary debating society.  Last week, the union debated whether Israel is "an apartheid state responsible for genocide."  For the record, Israel is neither an apartheid state, nor is it conducting anything even remotely approaching genocide in its current defensive war, started by its enemies -- though these are common smears directed at the world's lone Jewish state by anti-Semitic obsessives.  Unsurprisingly, the supposedly 'elite' Oxford Union' voted overwhelmingly in support of the false smears, 278-59.  It should come as no shock, though it must continue to appall anyone with a moral compass, that the 'debate' event was shot through with vile bigotry and overt terrorism support.  The scenes:

Some additional details:

Arab-Israeli journalist and activist for Israel Yoseph Haddad was kicked out of an Oxford Union debate on Thursday, footage on social media showed. Footage posted on X showed Haddad being escorted out of the event as people in the audience shouted in his direction...When explaining in a post on X what happened at the event, Haddad began by writing that "Oxford was occupied by supporters of terrorism. 90% of the participants are distinctly anti-Israeli." ... "When one audience member cried over Gaza residents in an exaggerated and insincere manner, I pulled out a photo of the Muslim hostages and asked if she was crying for them, too. One participant took the photo, threw it on the floor, and others stepped on it," Haddad continued. "I faced insults, boos, and threats during the confrontation, but there was one thing I wasn’t willing to tolerate—the disgrace of our hostages," Haddad wrote and then added that afterward, he demanded the audience members be removed.  

They threw out this Arab-Israeli because he was disruptive to an event in which a terrorist bloodbath was celebrated, with its victims condemned and slandered -- yet those who stomped on photos of innocent civilians being held hostage by Hamas were evidently attendees in good standing.  Here is more of his account, including video. When the son of the founder of the terrorist organization responsible for butchering men, women and children on October 7th of last year tried to explain the evils of that death cult, he was heckled and booed by Hamas supporters.  At one of the most famous institutions of higher learning in the Western world.  Incidentally, I don't understand the enforcement standards under Britain's speech- and freedom-hostile laws.  Regardless, "elite" institutions like Oxford have been deeply infiltrated or even overrun by an alliance of Islamists and Communists, resulting in revolting scenes like the ones described above.  It has resulted in outright illegal discrimination, as well, which is why resulting lawsuits must be successful and painful for those who've allowed this cancer to take hold:

UCLA, you'll recall, is the same school where Jewish students were blocked from freely moving around their own campus by masked Hamas thugs manning "checkpoints."  Since the hostages were mentioned above, in the context of bigots and terror enthusiasts defiling images of them (one of their longstanding, sick practices), I'll remind you that hostages are still being held against their will in Gaza, roughly 14 months after they were stolen from their homes by the savages of Hamas.  Those who haven't been liberated or killed, including Americans, are being exploited and abused for disgusting propaganda purposes:

The hostages are ignored, erased, or even blamed by the bigots, whose despicable acts and violence have almost become background noise -- taken for granted.  None of this can ever be normalized:


Even as Hamas (and Hezbollah) leadership has been utterly decimated by the Israel military in this war instigated by the terrorists, pro-terrorist zealots in the West seem to be as emboldened and deranged as ever. These people hate Western civilization for different reasons, but they're momentarily allied. Fortunately for Western civilization, they're so infinitely off-putting and alienating to normal people that they harm their own, evil cause on a regular basis.  Cases in point:

I'll leave you with civilization pushing back, including a wonderful display of humanity in the streets of Amsterdam, a city in which Jews were recently hunted down and attacked by 'anti-semitic squads:'


Various elements of the Dutch government aren't sure how to respond, or how even to talk about what happened.  This clarity from a Canadian Conservative MP, however, is welcome -- in reference to upheaval inflicted by a yet another anti-Semitic mob, this time in Montreal: 

And the United States has elected an unequivocally pro-Israel president, who will soon replace this man (Harsanyi's description is of the book's author):


You might call this display by our addled president anti-virtue signaling.

