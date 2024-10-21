FCC Commissioner: Why Is Facebook Censoring Accurate Information About Kamala Harris?

Vice President Kamala Harris is shamelessly trying to run away from her 'Border Czar' responsibilities, often with the assistance of a compliant 'news' media, but that wasn't the only major job with which she's been tasked in the Biden-Harris administration. The president also tapped her to help lead and oversee a number of expensive 'green' and infrastructure initiatives. On a costly plan to install new electric vehicle chargers (Harris is suddenly pretending she has nothing to do with EV mandates she has supported and co-sponsored), Politico described its 'progress' in late 2023: "Congress at the urging of the Biden administration agreed in 2021 to spend $7.5 billion to build tens of thousands of electric vehicle chargers across the country, aiming to appease anxious drivers while tackling climate change. Two years later, the program has yet to install a single charger." This past summer, the results were still embarrassing: "Just seven electric-vehicle charging stations have begun operating with funding from a $5-billion US government program created in 2021, marking “pathetic” progress, a Democratic senator said on Wednesday."

That serves as a backdrop to a related matter on which Harris was explicitly placed in charge. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr summarized the issue in a recent Wall Street Journal op/ed, explaining how a much-ballyhooed rural broadband project has utterly failed thus far, on Harris' watch:

Kamala Harris lamented recently that “in America, it takes too long and it costs too much to build.” She’s right. But she failed to mention that those costly delays are a feature, not a bug, of her progressive policies. Consider Ms. Harris’s record. In 2021 she agreed to lead the administration’s $42 billion plan for expanding high-speed internet to millions of Americans. That year, she tweeted that “we can bring broadband to rural America today.” Today, nearly three years after Congress passed the infrastructure bill that created the program, not one home or business has been connected through it. The Biden-Harris administration recently confirmed that construction projects won’t begin until next year at the earliest, and in many cases not until 2026. Instead of focusing on delivering broadband to unserved areas, the administration has used the program to advance a wish list of political goals. It has adopted regulations that include diversity, equity and inclusion requirements, climate-change rules, price controls, preferences for union labor, and schemes that favor government-run networks. The administration has been handing out wins to favored political groups rather than delivering results. Other factors have kept Ms. Harris’s high-speed program in the slow lane. Testifying before a congressional oversight committee, one state government official described “a chaotic implementation environment” marked by “dysfunction” and “delays.” The administration, she said, “has provided either no guidance, guidance given too late, or guidance changing midstream.”

This is, of course, a poor reflection on the Biden-Harris administration, an indictment of her leadership, and another example of why bloated government programs are so often wasteful and useless. It also begs the question of what, if anything, Harris has done well as Vice President. But what makes this all worse is Commissioner Carr's subsequent allegation that Facebook is censoring his accurate WSJ piece as 'misinformation:'

NEW



Facebook is now censoring the fact that @VP Harris has failed to connect even one person to the Internet despite leading the Administration’s $42 billion infrastructure plan for 1,000+ days.



Facebook is labeling this “false information,” not because anyone has been… pic.twitter.com/spOFPPyDJk — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) October 20, 2024

Facebook is now censoring the fact that VP Harris has failed to connect even one person to the Internet despite leading the Administration’s $42 billion infrastructure plan for 1,000+ days. Facebook is labeling this “false information,” not because anyone has been connected—no one has—but because the government has been spending money while not connecting anyone. Worse? The fact checker’s only sources are Biden-Harris officials. I thought Zuckerberg promised Congress that it had stopped censoring posts at the behest of the Biden-Harris Administration...Here’s what VP Harris and Facebook don’t want you to know: VP Harris has been leading the Administration’s $42 billion program to expand Internet access to millions of Americans for 1,070 days. Zero people have been connected. Zero shovels worth of dirt have even been turned.

A social media giant is suppressing accurate information, furnished by a government official--deciding it's "false," based on the say-so of other, favored government officials. That is unacceptable and disturbing, but it can't be seen as terribly surprising at this point. But for those who purport to care about democracy dying in darkness, and 'misinformation,' and transparency, how can this sort of thing be justified or defended? Or is it an ends-justify-the-means gambit that throttles or blocks unhelpful information (even if there's a dispute about whether it's fully correct, or at least disputed, or lacking context) right before an election? As for other elements of Harris' record and worldview, this was revealing:

No, Israel’s supposed “genocide” is not real. That’s a vile smear, used by bigots to try to legitimize the moral, ethical, defensive war Israel is waging against terrorists. It’s the same smear leveled against Biden & Harris. Rather stand up to it with truth, she hedges/panders. https://t.co/C3C6k9PLY3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 20, 2024



A number of people have pointed out this juxtaposition:

Over the last two days, Harris was confronted with two sets of protesters.



One shouted, "Jesus Is Lord!"



She said, "You guys are at the wrong rally."



The other shouted that Israel is committing "genocide."



She said, "It's real."



She's radical and awful. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 20, 2024

I'll leave you with some of the other interesting choices Harris and her surrogates are making entering the final stretch of this high-stakes campaign:

Kamala Harris’ latest celebrity campaigner is singer Lizzo.



“This is how a bad bitch saves democracy. You hoes couldn’t even spell democracy!”



Lizzo helped Harris campaign in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/pZrAe01YET — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 19, 2024

Wow! Lizzo just said "If Kamala wins the entire country will be like Detroit."pic.twitter.com/USeAJ5DnEA — aka (@akafacehots) October 19, 2024