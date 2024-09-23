Resurfaced Video of Kamala Destroys Her Latest Fakery on the Border
Is This Hamas Mastermind Dead?
Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed?
CNN Guest Drops a Reality Check on the 'Ohio Haitians Revived Springfield' Narrative
Kamala Wants to Debate...Who on CNN?
With a Second Debate Out, Will Trump, Harris Commit to '60 Minutes' Interviews?
Why Did the DOJ Release This Letter, Allegedly Written by Routh?
Why the SEC Wants Sanctions Against Musk
Feds Raid Homes of Interim NYPD Commissioner a Week After His Predecessor Resigned...
This May Be the Greatest Thing to Come Out of Trump's 'Eating the...
It’s All They Have
Trump Was Asked If He'll Run Again in 2028 If He Loses This...
Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home?...
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening
Tipsheet

Tim Walz: Actually, My Political Agenda Is Your 'Damn Business,' After All

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  September 23, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Tim Walz's go-to applause line is "mind your own damn business."  His crowds love it.  Of course, that's not how he approaches governance.  He infamously set up a snitch line for Minnesotans to rat on their neighbors if they felt his COVID-era lockdowns, restrictions and edicts were being violated. He is a government interventionist who favors massive bureaucratic meddling in people's lives.  He considers parental rights an ugly and dispensable intrusion, and abandoned any semblance of being "pro-choice" (this is the thrust behind his phony "mind your own business" posturing) by repealing legal protections for infants born alive, having survived failed abortions, as well as axing laws against coercing women into abortions.  That is sick and radical -- and goes well beyond any mainstream understanding of 'choice.'  And when violent rioters were looting and burning down the largest city in his state, including taking over and torching a police precinct, Walz sat back and let them do it.  It seems acting on behalf of basic public safety to maintain order was, for once, something be viewed as beyond his 'damn business.'

Advertisement

A few recent comments by Walz further betray his "mind your business" ethos as fraudulent.  He wants to make his politics everyone's business, in furtherance of his own endless pursuit of power over other people's lives.  For instance, he demanded that his supporters force "hard conversations" about supporting the Harris-Walz ticket...at grocery stores with strangers:  


'Minding your own business' would generally entail leaving people the hell alone about politics while they purchase food for their families, but Tim wants the opposite.  Come to think of it, perhaps grocery story aisles are the perfect place for "hard conversations" about the results of his party's inflationary policies.  Groceries now cost 20 percent more than they did when Biden and Harris took office.  That's why this one-liner is such a self-indictment, and a ready-made Trump campaign ad:

Recommended

Oh Yeah, They Tried to Kill the President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement


When you're the incumbent party trying to pretend you're not the incumbent party, due to to widespread dissatisfaction with the status quo, you might actually delude yourself into forgetting who has been in charge for the last four years.  Here's more from Mr. Mind Your Damn Business:


He seems to love saying "damn" to come across as edgy and candid and manly, or whatever.  Not being very into politics is unacceptable to Tim, you see, because his politics are coming for you, whether you like it or not.  Again, this is the opposite of leaving people alone.  He doesn't actually believe in that, and his dishonest about it -- much like he's dishonest about virtually everything that comes out of his mouth.  I'll leave you with this soothing message from the other half of the Walzes: 

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Yeah, They Tried to Kill the President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Resurfaced Video of Kamala Destroys Her Latest Fakery on the Border Katie Pavlich
Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed? Matt Vespa
Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home? Well… Madeline Leesman
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening Mia Cathell
Why Did the DOJ Release This Letter, Allegedly Written by Routh? Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Yeah, They Tried to Kill the President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement