The Memes From the Haitian Invasion of Ohio Have Been Gold
The World Harris Wants to Impose on Us
Trump Hit a Legal Grand Slam Last Week
Harris Finally Unveils 'Issues' Section on Website
There Are Some Big Differences in How Harris, Trump Are Preparing for Debate
Peruvian Illegal Immigrant Accused of Posing As Cop and Abducting VA Girl
White House Responds to House GOP Report on Biden-Harris Administration's Botched Afghanis...
CNN Handed Cotton the Perfect Opportunity to Remind Viewers About Harris' Radical School...
House Judiciary Subcommittee Looks to Get to the Bottom of Noncitzens Voting in...
Horrifying: Illegal Alien Admits to Raping, Kidnapping Louisiana Teenager at Knifepoint
Progressive Corporations Are Interfering in Our Elections. Americans Have Had Enough.
Remember Those Apartment Complexes Taken Over by Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado? Well...
The Most Important Stat in a Fresh NYT Poll Showing Trump Pulling Back...
Needed: A Fresh Look at the Steel Deal
Tipsheet

Oh Man: Bernie Lets the Truth Slip About the Real Kamala Harris

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  September 09, 2024 2:01 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

One of the useful things about Bernie Sanders is that he's an unapologetic, dyed-in-the-wool Socialist who will occasionally just blurt the truth out, even if it conflicts with whatever story his tribe is attempting to sell to the American people.  One example of this was Sanders admitting that the IRS-expanding, so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" wasn't actually about reducing inflation.  In reality, it was a 'green' spending bill with an inflation-related title slapped onto it, based on what polling and focus groups identified as voters' top concern.  In a Senate floor speech, he said, "I want to take a moment to take a few words about the so-called Inflation Reduction Act that we are debating this evening. And I say 'so-called,' by the way, because according to the [Congressional Budget Office] and other economic organizations that have studied this bill, it will in fact have a minimal impact on inflation."  

Advertisement

Democrats were not interested in that sort of messaging, and the media mostly buried Bernie's unhelpful quote.  But he was right, and after all that spending had been safely approved, President Joe Biden started telling environmental groups that he wishes he'd sold the 'Inflation Reduction Act' as what it really was: A Green New Deal-type bill.  And here he was again, just a few days ago, repeating the point while excising the name of the legislation:


Bernie was correct and was willing to articulate out loud what his team's true motives were.  Bernie is now once again correct about something else quite important:


Harris is the hardcore leftist she introduced to the country when she first ran for president, when she had an opportunity to define her vision of governance from the ground up.  She has not abandoned those ideals -- like co-sponsoring the Green New Deal, and Bernie's government takeover of healthcare -- Bernie assures us.  She's just pretending to be "pragmatic" and say what she must "in order to win the election."  All these walk-backs -- nearly none of which she has personally described, and none of which she has explained -- are fraudulent:

Recommended

The Memes From the Haitian Invasion of Ohio Have Been Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement


She has not "changed positions" on any of these things.  She is having other people tell us she no longer believes things that she has articulated on national television.  Like this:


It's so ridiculous that they just aren't even commenting on basic questions such as, "would President Kamala Harris veto bills sponsored by Senator Kamala Harris?"


Notice one of the "changes" is flipping to "support" a border wall, which she has passionately opposed until she decided she had to say something else "in order to win the election."  Her true thoughts:

Advertisement


A total phony.  Again, no explanations.  Her team is playing prevent defense in a tied game.  I mean, just look at this


They don't feel like they don't need to explain anything, or deal with the last three-plus years of failures because there's an upcoming election they want to win.  They're saying it openly.  We'll see if it works.  I'll leave you with this observation:


"It would be a crushing handicap," McArdle concludes.  It may prove to be one anyway, regardless of her opponent's vulnerabilities.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Memes From the Haitian Invasion of Ohio Have Been Gold Matt Vespa
‘It Sickened Me’: Tulsi Gabbard Reacts to Dick Cheney’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris Madeline Leesman
The Democrats’ Open Border Has Started a Countdown to a Bloodbath Kurt Schlichter
Remember Those Apartment Complexes Taken Over by Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado? Well... Madeline Leesman
The One Tweet That Summed Up the Left's Likely Reaction to the Latest NYT Poll Matt Vespa
Illegal Alien Arrested for Voting In U.S. Elections Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Memes From the Haitian Invasion of Ohio Have Been Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement