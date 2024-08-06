Awful: Another Young American's Life Cut Short by Illegal Immigrant

Kamala Harris will enjoy even more gushing media coverage in the afterglow of her Vice Presidential announcement, with even more boosterism arriving around her convention in a few weeks. The campaign appears committed to keeping her in tightly controlled and scripted settings, and they're hoping their allies in the press will keep the 'honeymoon' phasing rolling for three months. Journalists have been conspicuously quiet about her two-week blackout, pushing her hype rather than pushing her to take questions and explain her parade of supposed policy 'reversals.' In an even slightly adversarial environment, every negative immigration- or border-related incident and headline would turn into tough scrutiny and uncomfortable questions for the Border Czar. Instead, the Journo class has been toiling to erase 'Border Czar' from Harris' resume:

Reuters doing its part, "fact checking" the correct claim that Kamala Harris was/is the failed Border Czar, quoting Democrats to "prove" the opposite, and understating the number of illegal border crossings on her watch by millions. Three bylines for this propaganda. pic.twitter.com/FMuEvUcsDs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 2, 2024



The Biden-Harris administration has been boasting about declining border crossings, but the bragging is a self-indictment. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott told me recently, much of the restoration of order at the border has come in his state, thanks to enforcement policies Biden and Harris have vigorously opposed with lawsuits. They don't get to take credit for enforcement measures they've sued to block. Another element at play, however, is the Biden-Harris operation abruptly 'discovering' authorities they repeatedly denied having. But now they're clamping down, temporarily, with an election looming. What a coincidence. Another example of this phenomenon:

Amazing what they’re suddenly “able” to do right before an election. Not hard to imagine what Harris would do post-election, because she’s told us: Decriminalize illegal crossings, replace ICE, and offer taxpayer-funded healthcare plans to illegal aliens (a term she opposes): https://t.co/mDMkaizaDH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 5, 2024



They've tried to tell us the migrant flights weren't real, but now they're pausing them in the final months of a contested election. And the list of Harris proposals I mentioned in my tweet aren't fear-mongering assertions or extrapolations on my part. They're what Harris has said out loud, repeatedly:

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris wants to abolish ICE:



“I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically re-examine ICE, and its role, and the way that it is being administered, and the work it is doing. And we need to probably think about starting from scratch."



Video from… pic.twitter.com/ssrLreycwA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 22, 2024

2 years ago today, Kamala Harris said she supports giving illegal immigrants taxpayer-funded health care.



Rhetoric like this is driving Biden’s border crisis.pic.twitter.com/h7QHvCknc4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 12, 2021



Harris is also opposed to using the legally accurate term 'illegal alien' to describe foreign nationals who are unlawfully present inside the US -- just as Joe Biden retreated from using the word 'illegal' to describe the accused killer of Laken Riley. Kamala Harris can rant and rave against Americans having the audacity to 'speak Merry Christmas' while certain illegal immigrants' statuses remain unresolved. She can rage against enforcement policies, calling them things like 'crimes against humanity.' But she cannot be bothered to whisper a word about the deadly crisis over which she's presiding. I can't recall her ever naming a single American victim of illegal immigrant crime. This victims don't matter to her because their existence is inconvenient to her political agenda. So don't expect to hear Harris mention this grandmother:

NEW: The Salvadoran illegal alien who is charged with fatally carjacking a grandmother in Virginia on Sunday has a driver’s license issued to him in the state of California, a sanctuary state, according to the Loudoun County, VA Sheriff’s office. https://t.co/gMoZDgx79l — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 31, 2024



Harris is a supporter of 'sanctuary' policies, of course:

Kamala Harris DEFENDS San Francisco's "sanctuary city" status — which bans cooperation with federal immigration authorities: "I support our 'sanctuary' law." pic.twitter.com/uJ8vc7ZBxJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2024



And don't expect her to discuss this young woman of color, whose life was ended by someone who has no right to be in this country:

Previously deported illegal immigrant known to cops allegedly killed VA college student in nightmare car crash https://t.co/Kq3EiV2cmK pic.twitter.com/IsKnUuWAzh — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2024

An illegal immigrant with numerous run-ins with the law who was ordered deported six years ago stands accused of killing a young Virginia college student in a horrific car crash, according to a local report. Honduran national Elvis Jamir Cruz-Ferrera, 18, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the February death of Old Dominion University student Lauryn Ni’Kole Leonard, 19, according to the Virginia Pilot. The night Leonard was killed, she was driving her gray 2000 Toyota Solara on Interstate 664 in Chesapeake back to her apartment in Norfolk around 6 p.m. when Cruz-Ferrara smashed into her, causing both drivers to lose control and hit the guardrails, according to the outlet. An immigration judge had ordered Cruz-Ferrera’s deportation back in 2018, during a hearing he didn’t appear for, after he crossed the border illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said. Cruz-Ferrera has an immigration hold on his case and is being held without bond. He faces up to ten years in prison. Cruz-Ferrera crossed the southern border into McAllen, Texas, in October 2016 when he was 11-years-old...Cruz-Ferrera had several run-ins with cops over traffic stops in the months leading up to the crash, according to the local outlet. However, authorities didn’t investigate his immigration status at the time...In November of last year, Cruz-Ferrera was caught driving recklessly — going 85 mph in a 60 mph zone — near where the fatal crash occurred. He was also twice cited for driving without a license. Hargrove said his sister might still be alive if Cruz-Ferrera had been deported. “I think it’s crazy,” Hargrove said. “Like, how come nobody looked into it? … She’s minding her own business and you come out of nowhere and just turned my life upside down.”

This man entered the United States illegally as a minor during the Obama administration. Whether he technically qualified as a DREAMer is unclear. He was ordered deported during the Trump administration, but didn't show up for his hearing. He then remained in the United States, despite "numerous run-ins" with law enforcement, including multiple serious driving-related offenses just last year. He suffered no meaningful consequences, then drove recklessly yet again, allegedly killing a young woman. Her bereaved brother wants to know why nobody looked into Cruz-Ferrera's immigration status, and the answer boils down to the Biden-Harris official policy of not enforcing laws -- including protecting illegal immigrants convicted of various crimes (including DUIs) from deportation. Elections, and policies, have consequences. And now Biden's failed Border Czar wants a promotion. Let's see if voters oblige her.



