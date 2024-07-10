Yikes: Watch This Off-the-Rails Rant By America's Top Teachers Union Boss

While all eyes are on the presidential election, and the Democrats' self-inflicted Biden fiasco, for obvious reasons, let's not ignore what's going on within a crucial Democratic special interest group. For decades, the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the country, has funneled tens of millions of laundered taxpayer dollars to the political party that does their bidding. These selfish union bosses care about themselves, their adult members, and their partisan and ideological projects -- not the children educators are supposed to prioritize. The results have been disastrous for American education, especially in many of the cities totally controlled by the unions' party (which also happen to be the places where children were most significantly harmed during the pandemic, thanks to extended anti-science, union-and-Democrat-forced school closures).

The aforementioned selfish union bosses are also flaming hypocrites, setting aside those who send their own kids to private schools while furiously working to foreclose that possibility for poor families in order to protect their failing monopoly. Did you know that the teachers union has...a union? And that they've gone on strike? And that the union bosses don't like their own tactics employed against them? Incredible stuff:

Aside from cheering for further chaos in the NEA, I’ll just note that in this battle between a despicable union and the despicable union’s union, the interests of one group of people — students — seem absent.



New from me @NRO — Dominic Pino (@DominicJPino) July 8, 2024

The staff of the National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers’ union, went on strike during the union's annual convention in Philadelphia. "Striking staff members created a line in front of the Pennsylvania Convention Center before the second day of the assembly was to get underway, holding picket signs that they were 'on strike to uphold union values,'" reported EducationWeek. "Staff members allege their access to work cellphones and accounts were cut, and that their return travel and hotel rooms were also canceled." The staff members are unionized with the National Education Association Staff Organization. NEA leadership initially resisted their employees' being unionized.

Spectacular. The union's union went on strike, and the union's bosses got really mad about it and retaliated, having opposed the original unionization of their union's union. Inside the convention, the NEA's leader went on this wild rant:

If you had any doubts about the priorities of teachers unions, just watch this bizarre speech by NEA President Becky Pringle.



Believe it or not this isn't from the Democratic National Convention — it's the NEA annual convention. pic.twitter.com/W8lDsqFG2T — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 8, 2024



Becky Pringle is a frequent guest at the Biden White House, needless to say, as is the execrable Randi Weingarten. Notice that her speech includes a non-sequitur reference to 'preserving our democracy,' in the laundry list of 'winning all the things.' Pringle declared in 2023 that “education justice must be about racial justice. It must be about social justice. It must be about climate justice. It must be about all of those things.” Here's an idea of what this toxic group is up to, as they fail to educate children:

This week, 7,000 loyal National Education Association activists have gathered in Philadelphia for the union’s annual meeting — and, as is depressingly predictable, student achievement and school improvement aren’t their top concern. Instead, a recently formed group of radical activist teachers has set the agenda with a series of 10 new business items centering on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Fittingly for an organization funded by deductions from teacher salaries, several of the resolutions pledge to aggressively “educate” the union’s 3 million members by soaking them in leftist rhetoric. For example, New Business Item 6 would use the union’s digital communication tools to school America’s teachers on “the history of the Nakba,” the term used by opponents of the founding of the Jewish state. If passed, NBI 7 would proselytize on “the difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism,” NBI 8 on the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign “and its relationship to the labor movement” and NBI 42 on “genocide.” If you’re wondering whether the group sponsoring these business items, Educators for Palestine, is putting forth any resolutions about building schools or training teachers in Gaza, keep dreaming. Their goals don’t involve humanitarian aid; their aim is pure indoctrination. Not content to radicalize kids in their own individual classrooms, these extremist teachers seek to brainwash millions of their fellow educators, in order to further the reach of their extreme views nationwide. Educators for Palestine may be radical, but it isn’t fringe: It has real sway within the influential union. In February, the NEA’s board of directors issued a demand for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas — and Educators for Palestine took the credit.

President Biden was scheduled to speak at this gathering, but canceled because of the aforementioned strike. Biden's campaign said the president " won't cross a picket line ." So I guess that's an endorsement of the union's union. 'Educators for Palestine' are also demanding that the union un-endorse Biden because of Israel's non-existent "genocide" in Gaza, which is how they lie about the war started by Hamas terrorists, whom they support. So much "progress." This would all be much more entertaining if these weren't the people (poorly) educating and (aggressively) indoctrinating our country's youth. School choice, more than ever, is a civil rights issue and a moral imperative. I'll leave you with a very stark distinction between the two political parties heading into the upcoming election, as well as an eloquent school choice mic drop moment:

Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library earlier this month, Dr. @CondoleezzaRice asked the question: Are you for school choice or not?#SchoolChoice #EducationSystem pic.twitter.com/zUO906d6Tf — Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (@RonaldReagan) June 18, 2024

