Leftists: How Dare Conservatives Draw Attention to All Those Violent Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  June 21, 2024 2:01 PM
Spencer Brown/Townhall

Consider the following four news developments, which have all broken since last weekend: News emerged today that an illegal immigrant has been charged in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Iowa.  The Washington Examiner reports that the Honduran suspect in the case entered the United States illegally in the spring of 2022 -- he's one of President Biden's "newcomers" -- near Hidalgo, Texas.  This story comes on the heels of the horrifying rape of a 13-year-old by an illegal immigrant in New York City, who confessed to police this week that he'd filmed his crime, which was committed in broad daylight.  The Ecuadorian national crossed illegally in 2021, another Biden "newcomer," and was released into the country.  The man told authorities that he went to buy drugs after committing the rape.  He was eventually tracked down and physically held by community members until cops arrived.  

Then there's the appalling crime allegedly committed by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, who stands accused of raping and murdering mother-of-five Rachel Morin in Maryland.  The same man has been linked to a violent felony in California.  He was captured in Oklahoma.  He'd clearly been traveling quite a lot since unlawfully entering the US.  ICE has confirmed to Fox News that this man had been captured three times at the border, then successfully entered as a "got-away" in February of last year. Yet another Biden "newcomer:"


A fourth story that has broken this week alone involves the murder of a 12-year-old Texas girl, allegedly at the hands of very recent illegal immigrants.  Two more Biden "newcomers," these ones from Venezuela:

Both caught, both released, and now a young girl is dead.  If you only read the Associated Press story, which will be republished all over the country, you'd have no idea that the two suspects were in the country illegally.  It's not in the headline, and it's not even in the body of the story:


To my knowledge, Biden has not mentioned a single one of these cases.  He was bullied into mentioning the Laken Riley murder, then apologized for referring to her killer as "illegal."  DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reflected deflected any responsibility for the Morin slaying, coldly referring to her as "the individual who was murdered."  Just like the 'news' media is playing full-blown defense for Biden on those "cheap fake" videos, which are totally authentic, they are also very eager to downplay and ignore these stories.  They know intuitively that they are harmful politically for the administration that has caused the border crisis, which is a major electoral liability.  It's therefore deeply unhelpful to The Cause to report on such matters.  

Also, these developments may cause people to think bad things about illegal immigrants, so shielding the public is likely thought of as an exercise in 'anti-racism' or anti-xenophobia.  Of course, one need not be remotely anti-immigrant to demand that immigration to this country occur legally, and to be outraged by violent crimes being committed against Americans by people who should not have been here in the first place.  As far as open borders advocates are concerned, covering actual news is "fear-mongering" and distasteful.  These people don't care at all about these heinous crimes, or the victims, or victims' loved ones.  They care about politics -- and they actually believe they're the good guys:


I'll leave you with this reporting from Bill Melugin, who notes that these one million-plus "newcomers" don't even technically count as among the 10 million or so illegal border crossings notched during Biden's presidency:

Updated CBP data shows the Biden admin has now admitted more than 1 million migrants into the U.S. via its controversial CBP One App & CHNV mass parole flights programs. 636,600 migrants have used CBP One app appointments at ports of entry. 462,100 migrants flew directly into the U.S. and were paroled into the country as part of the CHNV mass parole program. The Biden admin deems these programs “lawful pathways,” so these numbers are not included in illegal crossings numbers, as they are legal entries. A recent DHS Inspector General report found that no DHS component/agency has been monitoring these populations for expiration of their 2 year parole grants - meaning nobody in government has been tracking these migrants for removal or rescinding of parole if they stay longer than their initial 2 year grant.

One way to reduce the already-startling illegal immigration stats is to just declare a million of these entries to be "legal," and to even directly facilitate a bunch of them. Don't worry, these people have all been vetted, we're told -- just like those eight ISIS-linked illegal migrants had been "fully vetted" and released before being flagged and rounded back up.  Rest easy, America.

