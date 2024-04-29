Sick: Pro-Terrorism 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Just Thanked...

It Seems No One in the Biden Administration Has Spoken to Anyone at...
Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  April 29, 2024 2:15 PM
On one hand, this isn't particularly surprising these days. Terrorism supporters admire terrorists.  It's what they do.  On the other hand, it's still shocking to see a network of students on American campuses, widely celebrated by "progressives," literally thanking actual terrorists for their solidarity.  We've seen the Hamas savages and Iran's murderous leader praising these anti-Israel "protests" in recent days, and another group of blood-drenched dirtbags is now joining in the fun.  When radical bigots say "Yemen" (as in their "Yemen, Yemen make us proud" chant), they're talking about the Houthis -- an Iran-backed terrorist organization that enlists child soldiers and executes gay people.  Here are said Houthis holding banners applauding the pro-Hamas hate rallies on US campuses, in English -- with their group's slogan written on other placards.  Translation:

Yes, "Allahu Akbar, Death to America, Death to Israel, Cursed be the Jews, Victory to Islam” is the actual motto of the Houthis.  The put it in writing, a lot.  Here is SJP, an extremist organization that cheered the October 7th massacre of Jewish civilians by Hamas, thanking Iran's "cursed be the Jews" henchmen for being on their side. I'd imagine pro-terrorism SJP would also post social media messages of appreciation to ISIS or Al Qaeda for similar expressions of solidarity, perhaps with additional heart emojis.  It is not "Islamophobic" to notice these things and be alarmed.  The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) would certainly disagree, but then again, we know how much CAIR's leadership loved the slaughter of 10/7.  Cursed be the Jews, the terrorists say.  Thank you, SJP replies.  But remember, these are just "anti-Zionists" on campus.  See, they even have some Jews of their own, to prove just how totally not anti-semitic they are:

Certain media figures are working hard to pretend that there's no anti-Semitism within these campus movements, and any ugliness is from outside interlopers. There is quite a lot of anti-Semitism within these student mobs, actually, and the outside interlopers seem to fit in and align very well with the students' sentiments:


Calm down, this is all in your heads:

Imagine thinking this is a good point or an accurate insight:


This is so important and true...if you ignore lots and lots and lots of reality.  Like Columbia students harassing and assaulting Jewish students within the university's gates.  And Columbia students lionizing famous terrorists and voicing explicit support for terrorism, while publicly urging terrorists to kill Jewish supporters of Israel.  And Columbia students physically driving 'wrong thinking' Jewish students away from the quad on their own campus, led by a shrieking lunatic who said on camera that all Israel supporters (a population that entails 90+ percent of American Jews) should be dead, that he was "very comfortable, calling for those people to die," and that they're lucky he hasn't murdered them himself -- yet.  But aside from all of that, and endless examples along those same lines, yes, journalist Richard Hall is absolutely correct.  Thank you for your service, sir.  Please collect your Pulitzer. I'll leave you with this, from the "death to America" capital of America -- Dearborn, Michigan.  According to CAIR and their journo accomplices, is it 'Islamophobic' to notice this?

