Sick: Pro-Terrorism 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Just Thanked...

On one hand, this isn't particularly surprising these days. Terrorism supporters admire terrorists. It's what they do. On the other hand, it's still shocking to see a network of students on American campuses, widely celebrated by "progressives," literally thanking actual terrorists for their solidarity. We've seen the Hamas savages and Iran's murderous leader praising these anti-Israel "protests" in recent days, and another group of blood-drenched dirtbags is now joining in the fun. When radical bigots say "Yemen" (as in their "Yemen, Yemen make us proud" chant), they're talking about the Houthis -- an Iran-backed terrorist organization that enlists child soldiers and executes gay people. Here are said Houthis holding banners applauding the pro-Hamas hate rallies on US campuses, in English -- with their group's slogan written on other placards. Translation:

The sign reads: “Allahu Akbar, Death to America, Death to Israel, Cursed be the Jews, Victory to Islam.”



If that’s what you mean by “Justice,” then no, you can’t have it. pic.twitter.com/Wl6vBewE7F — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) April 28, 2024



Yes, "Allahu Akbar, Death to America, Death to Israel, Cursed be the Jews, Victory to Islam” is the actual motto of the Houthis. The put it in writing, a lot. Here is SJP, an extremist organization that cheered the October 7th massacre of Jewish civilians by Hamas, thanking Iran's "cursed be the Jews" henchmen for being on their side. I'd imagine pro-terrorism SJP would also post social media messages of appreciation to ISIS or Al Qaeda for similar expressions of solidarity, perhaps with additional heart emojis. It is not "Islamophobic" to notice these things and be alarmed. The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) would certainly disagree, but then again, we know how much CAIR's leadership loved the slaughter of 10/7. Cursed be the Jews, the terrorists say. Thank you, SJP replies. But remember, these are just "anti-Zionists" on campus. See, they even have some Jews of their own, to prove just how totally not anti-semitic they are:

Yesterday at UCLA, a supposedly Jewish student group held an anti-Israel-themed Passover Seder. In the middle of the morning. Three days late. And with the Hebrew literally written backwards. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fvn2pxKTIp — Jaime Kirzner-Roberts (@jaimekr) April 27, 2024



Certain media figures are working hard to pretend that there's no anti-Semitism within these campus movements, and any ugliness is from outside interlopers. There is quite a lot of anti-Semitism within these student mobs, actually, and the outside interlopers seem to fit in and align very well with the students' sentiments:

“Kill the Jews,” said the anti-Zionists https://t.co/JKuR5bSnff — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 28, 2024

Updates from the @NorthwesternU “encampment,” which the school said would not be permitted and would be cleared days ago. They’re now defacing university buildings and posting ‘anti-Zionist but totally not anti-Semitic’ graphics like…🚫 ✡️: pic.twitter.com/oXwdPfviK8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 27, 2024

Are the many Muslim Arab Israelis also supposed to “leave” or “go back” to their “real homes” in Europe and the US? Or are those ethnic cleansing instructions just for the you-know-who’s? Don’t bother…we know the answer & exactly what they mean. https://t.co/TndPWZGEIQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 28, 2024



Calm down, this is all in your heads:

What’s happening is a direct result of a sick tolerance for terror and violence. Freedom of speech is one thing; breaking the code of conduct of any school or university and assaulting or intimidating students should be grounds for expulsion. U.S.-designated terrorist… pic.twitter.com/7DT5rbWrpo — The Israel Files (@theisraelfiles) April 26, 2024

Imagine thinking this is a good point or an accurate insight:

These aren't radicals. As someone told me the other day: "It's a bunch of nerds sitting on the ground praying, chanting and doing homework."



They are still going to classes. — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) April 27, 2024



This is so important and true...if you ignore lots and lots and lots of reality. Like Columbia students harassing and assaulting Jewish students within the university's gates. And Columbia students lionizing famous terrorists and voicing explicit support for terrorism, while publicly urging terrorists to kill Jewish supporters of Israel. And Columbia students physically driving 'wrong thinking' Jewish students away from the quad on their own campus, led by a shrieking lunatic who said on camera that all Israel supporters (a population that entails 90+ percent of American Jews) should be dead, that he was "very comfortable, calling for those people to die," and that they're lucky he hasn't murdered them himself -- yet. But aside from all of that, and endless examples along those same lines, yes, journalist Richard Hall is absolutely correct. Thank you for your service, sir. Please collect your Pulitzer. I'll leave you with this, from the "death to America" capital of America -- Dearborn, Michigan. According to CAIR and their journo accomplices, is it 'Islamophobic' to notice this?

BREAKING: Dr. Baqir Berry in Dearborn, Michigan via @MEMRIReports:



Zionism, Israel Pose an “Imminent Danger” to Humanity, Like Nazism and ISIS; The Jews Need to Be Reeducated; In America Too, the Zionists are Barbaric Criminal Savages.



Absolutely vile.pic.twitter.com/XpVBFBXMSt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 27, 2024



