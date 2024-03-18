The Trump Campaign Has a New Description for Joe Biden
This Is What the Democrat Governor of Massachusetts Had to Say About a Child Rape in Her State

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  March 18, 2024
In 2022, the Biden administration introduced a 'parole' program for citizens from four nations, which "allows up to 30,000 asylum-seekers into the U.S. each month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela combined," per the Associated Press.  The initiative has allegedly entailed hundreds of thousands of these foreign migrants being flown by the federal government to dozens of airports across the United States.  These actions have been shrouded in some secrecy, apparently because the feds say the process has caused "operational vulnerabilities” at some airports, which might be exploited by "bad actors" if certain information is revealed.  Fact-checkers have been busy assuring Americans that the flights aren't 'secret,' and that the migrants flown in have been 'vetted.'  

How well have they been vetted?  It appears as though one beneficiary of this program is the illegal immigrant who allegedly murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley last month, who was paroled into the US under Biden policy despite his reported gang ties.  Now there's this story out of Massachusetts:

The suspect was flown into New York's JFK airport last June as part of Biden's 'parole' operation, then was arrested for the rape of a child at a migrant shelter in Massachusetts last week.  The Democratic governor of the state where the crime was committed seems to think this was an unfortunate incident that just couldn't be helped.  After all, "the right systems" are in place, you see:

Stunning! There Is Some Very Good News for Republicans Kurt Schlichter
An incredulous Bill Melugin, who covers the border crisis for Fox News, marvels at this comment: "The right systems in place? Then why is a Haitian man who is supposed to be in New Jersey w/ his parole sponsor & who has the ability to apply for work authorization w/ his parole status somehow staying in a migrant hotel outside of the Boston area & has access to a teen girl?"   I'm not sure Gov. Healy wants to think too hard about any of these points.  This is the same woman who urged state residents to house illegal immigrants in their homes last year.  It's an easy bet that she's a supporter of another New England state's Democratic administration opening up newly-constructed homes to so-called 'asylum seekers,' with taxpayers picking up the rent tab for years.  This is madness.  Meanwhile, here's a timely reminder that criminal aliens being permitted to stay in the United States even after subsequent convictions is a 'promises made, promises kept' achievement of President Joe Biden.  Take a bow -- you did it, Joe:

Aiding illegal immigration and illegal immigrants is a full-blown Democratic policy -- and even a priority:

I'll leave you with the related note that multiple US citizens have been killed in car accidents caused by illegal immigrants in recent months, including high-profile episodes in Texas, Colorado, and now Missouri:

A woman in the U.S. illegally is accused of causing a head-on, wrong way, crash that left a 12-year-old Missouri boy dead. Travis Wolfe was just one day away from celebrating his 12th birthday when authorities say Endrina Bracho slammed into his family's car head-on. Authorities tell Fox News Digital Bracho, 33, was barreling down the highway the wrong way, going 70 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone...Wolfe later died at the hospital on March 6. "Yesterday (March 6), Travis was taken off life support. He will be forever remembered as a funny kid with a huge heart and a love for Blues Hockey. Please continue to support the family as the bills continue to grow," Andrea DeWeese wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for the Wolfe family.

The illegal immigrants responsible for these crashes have no right to be in this country.  The Texas and Colorado culprits had each entered illegally on multiple occasions.

