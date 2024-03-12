Hur: We Have Recordings of Biden Improperly Sharing Classified Information
Unreal: WH Now Trying to Claim Biden Didn't Apologize for Using Term 'Illegal' to Describe Accused Killer

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  March 12, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As of Monday, former President Donald Trump held a slim lead over his successor in the Real Clear Politics national polling average.  The 45th president was ahead of the 46th president in eight of the last 12 nationwide surveys aggregated by the site.  Earlier this month, a New York Times poll set off heart palpitations among Democrats, as it showed Trump on top by five percentage points overall, among a number of other red flags -- especially the emergence of additional cracks within Biden's 2020 victory coalition.  

When President Biden was asked about jitters among his allies over his standing with voters, he dismissed the concerns like this:

You don't report the good polls is a bizarre and unfounded gripe against the pro-Biden 'news' media.  The press would love to revel in better news for their preferred candidate and party.  The reason they hadn't highlighted Biden's "last five polls" with him in the lead is because they didn't exist.  Either Biden is inventing numbers in his head, or his staff is only showing him the happy news.  If it's the latter, I'd expect that the president may be shielded from the latest ABC News data, which we also flagged in a post yesterday:

Trump plus 12 on the economy, plus 14 on inflation, plus six on crime, and plus 16 on immigration -- the largest gap.  Democrats have long hoped that the border crisis would be largely ignored by the public, with an assist from the press, but that hasn't worked.  Their latest plan is to blame Republicans for failing to pass Biden's preferred immigration bill, ignoring the many consequential executive steps Biden could take unilaterally to vastly mitigate the problem.  He refuses.  Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tried to spin this away by claiming that criticisms of the administration on this front are "literally not true," and that Biden merely ended family separation policies.  "He got rid of the policy to tear children out of the arms of their parents, that’s true, but it is not true some of the other things that have been suggested," Buttigieg said in a fiery CNBC interview.  Shameless gaslighting.  Don't ask me, ask Biden's DHS Secretary, from early 2021:

On Fox News Sunday, Buttigieg also claimed that 'everyone' agrees that the border is a problem -- but the top brass in the Biden administration spent the better part of three years insisting that there was no crisis, and that the border was 'closed' and 'secure.'   Roughly 10 million illegal entries later, including approaching two million known got-aways, Team Biden has finally decided that the border matters (politically, at least), and that the disaster they've deliberately unleashed is the fault of the opposition party.  Unfortunately for them, based on the numbers above, voters aren't buying it.  Voters are, however, placing immigration at the top of their most 'important issues' list, per Gallup, which also found a notably high degree of concern over the problem:

Biden's 'parole' policy was one link in the chain that led to the murder of Georgia student Laken Riley.  Hell of a vetting job here, per the New York Post:

This is the man Biden has apologized for calling 'illegal.'  Speaking of which, the White House is quasi-trying to pretend that he didn't do what he did:

He said he regretted his comment and corrected himself.  That's an apology.  But he's never expressed regret on another related front:

I'll leave you with this, since we mentioned 'known got-aways' earlier.  Endless:


