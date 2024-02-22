Wow: Border Patrol Reveals How Many 'Criminal Aliens' Have Been Apprehended at the Border Since October

The stats tell the story of the Biden border crisis, and they can sometimes get overwhelming to intellectually process. Since Biden took office, more than nine million illegal crossings have taken place -- and that's a lowball estimate. A senior GOP aide for the House Homeland Security Committee does some back-of-the-envelope math and estimates that the number is actually well over ten million illegal crossings on Biden's watch. Keep in mind that this arithmetic excludes, by necessity, an unknowable universe of unknown got-aways, a population that has almost certainly grown significantly while US enforcement resources are deployed processing migrants elsewhere:

And that's just those that have been encountered at the Southwest border. It's 8.7 million+ when factoring in America's borders nationwide, and throw in another 1.8 million known gotaways.



We're north of 10.5 million. In three years. https://t.co/bP4dHpZjnL — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 21, 2024



For context, 10.5 million is higher than the entire population in 40 of our 50 states. More people have crossed the border illegally under Biden than there are residents of Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, Arizona, Tennessee, and so forth. Among the millions 'encountered' at the southwest border (I'd note that the numbers coming across from the north has been increasing lately), some of them are known criminals with records either inside the US, from previous illegal entries, or based on international records to which US officials have access. This fiscal year, just since October 1st, thousands of these known 'criminal aliens' have been apprehended:

Over the weekend, USBP agents across the SWB apprehended 10 undocumented subjects w/ violent criminal histories including murder, rape, and drug/weapons trafficking.



So far in FY24, USBP has apprehended +6,400 subjects with criminal convictions. pic.twitter.com/0RiuBmlAW3 — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) February 22, 2024



As Owens points out, there are some very dangerous criminals included on this list. That's well north of 1,000 of illegal immigrants with criminal convictions very month, that we know of. That last bit is the key point. How many of the unlawful crossers have criminal records in other countries that our officials aren't aware of? China, for example, is not letting American law enforcement cross-reference their databases, and the number of military-age single men arriving at our border from that country has skyrocketed lately. More alarming are the got-aways, of which tens of thousands have entered every month, for months on end. We know that close to two million of them have arrived under Biden. We don't know who any of them are, or where they are (again, to say nothing of the unknown got-aways). Logic dictates that illegal immigrants who purposefully elude capture -- especially when the word is out that getting 'encountered' and released is a high-probability pathway into the US under Biden's policies -- are disproportionately more likely to be dangerous. The number of Biden-era known got-aways alone is larger than the populations of 12 of our 50 states.

I often note how statistics show that immigrants, including illegal ones, aren't more likely to be violent or commit additional crimes than Americans legally residing in the country. The difference is that illegal immigrants have no right to be here, so every crime they commit has an added component of unacceptability and avoidability. This revolting outrage, for instance, represents layer upon layer of failure, costing a young boy his life:

Illegal immigrant, deported 5 times, charged in hit-and-run death of Texas boy https://t.co/1npnSKs22f — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2024



The list goes on, and on, and on. And since we recently wrote about New York residents upbraiding Mayor Adams over a since-quashed migrant re-settlement plan in their city, check out this clip of irate Chicagoans:

City Council meeting Chicago GETS RAW TRUTH ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS soaking up Chicago resources. @HARRISFAULKNER asked the team to just roll the unedited, powerful Zoom. Please Watch from today’s #TheFaulknerFocus pic.twitter.com/6oEovbmI3E — The Faulkner Focus (@FaulknerFocus) February 21, 2024



I'll leave you with this:

The internal data also reveals thousands have crossed illegally into San Diego sector in fiscal year 2024 from “special interest” countries like Afghanistan, Mauritania, Uzbekistan, Russia, etc. Their citizens are supposed to receive additional federal vetting after apprehension. pic.twitter.com/dNOUgH7kii — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 22, 2024

