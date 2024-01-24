Two Hot-Button Issues, Two Insulting Answers From KJP

Two 'hot button' social issues, two characteristically insulting answers from Karine Jean-Pierre -- the hapless White House Press Secretary, who is reportedly peeved over the amount of face time another administration spokesperson gets at the briefing room podium. First, on the illegal immigration crisis, a reporter asked this week how bad the situation would need to get in order for the president to actually go back down to the border in person. Jean-Pierre condescendingly replied that she'd just addressed that issue, asserting that Biden has already been down there and understands what's happening:

Advertisement

Reporter: "How bad does the border crisis have to be for Biden to take a trip back [to the border]?"



Jean-Pierre: "The president has been to the border. He's visited the border. He saw for himself...He saw exactly what goes on at the border!" pic.twitter.com/Ayu6lF56J8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2024



Let's recall together that Joe Biden was effectively dragged down to to the border -- kicking and screaming, under immense political pressure, even from within is own party -- more than a year ago. Prior to that, he'd never been there, over the course of his decades-long political career. When he finally went, they cleaned up the area he visited to such an extent that he didn't even see a single migrant while on the ground (albeit only for a few hours). Not one. He therefore very much did not 'see exactly what goes on at the border.' In fact, he saw almost none of what goes on, as the trip was sanitized to ensure that he would not have to survey the wreckage inflicted by his policies. Roughly 10,000 illegal immigrants have been entering the United States every day in recent weeks. His team ensured the president wouldn't see any of that. And since he made that visit, literally millions of illegal crossings have occurred, including more than 300,000 in December alone, which was the worst on record. We know about that latter statistic because it's been leaked. But as of Tuesday evening, it still hadn't been officially released, more than three weeks into January:

The December border numbers, which will be the highest ever recorded, still have not officially been released by the Biden administration, despite those numbers being known internally for weeks (300,000+ encounters) & already leaked to numerous media outlets.



It’s January 23rd. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 23, 2024



The Vice President, who I believe technically remains the nation's border czar, took a short break from talking about abortion to further reveal how the Biden team plans to spin their catastrophic mess at the border for the next nine months:

"Border czar" Kamala Harris takes no responsibility for the border crisis, instead faulting Congress for not taking up Biden's bill to provide mass amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/HUyPm4RRcu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024



First off, immigration reform was in no way, shape, or form legislatively prioritized by the Democrats when Biden and Harris took office, when their party controlled the 'trifecta' in Washington. They were too busy shoving through inflation-exploding spending bills over even Democrat-aligned economists' warnings. Second, while Congress should at some point act to clean up any number of broken immigration policies, starting with much tougher enforcement, this isn't about Congress. President Trump enacted successful, executive-driven border policies that slowed and curbed illegal immigration dramatically. Biden undid all of them, unilaterally, in a fit of reflexive 'I'm not Trump' pique. He could reverse this disastrous and stupid mistake just as easily. He chooses not to. Harping on Congress is a red herring deflection. Hill Republicans who think Biden and the Democrats are negotiating in good faith on immigration are being naive, and handing Biden a political lifeline on a massive political problem he's created for himself. This is an incredible tweet, if you know anything about the rock-bottom morale among border agents under the Biden/Harris/Mayorkas invasion:

Advertisement

House Republicans’ quest to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas threatens to dishearten the workforce and strain leadership at an agency perennially caught in political crosshairs. https://t.co/fjE3FckYGQ — Bloomberg Government (@BGOV) January 23, 2024



Perhaps some DHS bureaucrats would have a sad if their terrible leader faces some accountability, but there's a reason why the Border Patrol Union is siding with the state of Texas in their legal standoff against the feds in Eagle Pass. Rank-and-file agents are disgusted by being turned into processing pencil pushers, releasing millions of illegal immigrants into the country, rather than being allowed to aggressively and faithfully fulfill their duty. Mayorkas has gotten an earful from those men and women when he's deigned to walk amongst them. Meanwhile, here's KJP's dishonesty on abortion, an issue Democrats plan to lie about and exploit this year:

Doocy: “And, as President Biden tries to make the national conversation more about reproductive rights, abortion, how many weeks into a pregnancy does he think abortion should still be illegal?”



KJP: “So, you've asked me this question before. I've been very clear. The… pic.twitter.com/QvrHBCcEQo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 22, 2024



Notice how she does not answer the question because the true answer is that Joe Biden (unlike his old self) supports legalized abortion-on-demand, for any reason, paid for by taxpayers, through all nine months of pregnancy. There is no limit he or his party supports. It's ghastly and extreme. Instead, the Press Secretary deflects to Roe, but Biden and the Democrats actively support policies that go far beyond Roe. They oppose any restrictions whatsoever on abortion, which is a truly repugnant position that is deeply unpopular among the public, and is so radical that very few countries on earth embrace such inhumane regimes (North Korea and Russia being among those callous few). Democrats have been very successful at avoiding telling the truth about their horrific stance, while convincing voters that Republicans will ban all abortions, especially in morally and emotionally fraught, but rare, circumstances. The GOP can either figure out how to address this issue more effectively, or it will continue to face electoral set backs. I'll leave you with this:

Advertisement

Biden is shuttled across the river to promote nine-month, taxpayer-funded elective abortion-on-demand — and tosses in some casual election denialism while he’s at it. https://t.co/DRf0CDJubJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 23, 2024



