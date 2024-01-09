Disgusting: Hamas Supporters Desecrate US Military Cemetery

Look, if you're willing to march in support of genocidal terrorists and mass rapists -- and let's face it, the vast majority of "pro-Palestine" agitators either won't condemn Hamas' October 7th massacre, or explicitly support it -- your moral compass is likely irreparably broken. You also may not prioritize persuading non-Hamas cheerleaders of the righteousness of your cause, which generally involves taking optics into consideration and not behaving in cartoonishly alienating ways. But collections of anti-Semites and hardcore leftist activists just can't help themselves. It's who they are. It's why we've been treated to revolting spectacles such as a planned "protest" at a Holocaust museum, disruptions to Christmas shopping, numerous traffic-blocking tantrums, and sundry additional disgraces. Last year, "pro-Palestine" Hamas admirers vandalized the Lincoln Memorial and the White House complex:

Lincoln Memorial steps vandalized with ‘Free Gaza’ graffiti, red painthttps://t.co/d2Rptg6TZD — Jim Lokay (@LokayFOX5) December 20, 2023

The White House’s NW entrance has been smeared with red paint and protesters are pushing on gate #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/D4cFNOCyiU — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

It's therefore not especially surprising that their fellow travelers chose to desecrate the final resting place of American heroes over the weekend. These are repugnant people doing repulsive things on behalf of a deeply immoral cause:

🚨 VIDEO OF PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS DEFACING U.S. MILITARY CEMETERY



85,000 American soldiers from 19th, 20th, and 21st century wars are buried at Los Angeles National Cemetery.



Reminder: the pro-Israel side loves America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZFWUgzXIab — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) January 7, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters defaced the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday, a national burial space where more than 80,000 veterans of World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, and more, are laid to rest. Protesters spray-painted “Free Gaza” on the entrance to the memorial and chanted “long live Palestine,” “there is only one solution,” “from the river from the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “Biden, Biden, you’re a liar,” according to video footage of the event. Hundreds of protesters held signs that read “ceasefire now,” “stop bombing Gaza,” “end the occupation now,” “stop the genocide,” and more. One sign read “Zionist = Nazi.” The protest also shut down Wilshire Boulevard, which is between Interstate 405 and Glendon Avenue, on Sunday afternoon...Fourteen Medal of Honor recipients are buried at the Los Angeles cemetery, as are more than 100 Buffalo soldiers, African American soldiers who served in black regiments during westward expansion in the 1800s. At its founding in 1888, the memorial cared for “disabled Union veterans of the Civil War,” according to the National Parks Service, and was dedicated in 1889 as a cemetery for the Pacific Branch National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers. California penal code forbids the effacement of any tomb, monument, memorial, or marker in a cemetery, punishable by imprisonment in a county jail.

They also blocked traffic, naturally. I'd make an important point about what unites the Hamas crowd, but I'll leave that to a liberal Democratic Congressman:

More proof that the people who hate #Israel, also hate America.



Here, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in my district, they deface a cemetery for those who gave their lives to end slavery and protect the world from fascism. https://t.co/0gO4zK8gnN — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 8, 2024

Some of these people hate Jews. Nearly all of them hate Israel. But a tie that binds is loathing of the West, and the United States in particular. A large number of Islamists, anti-Semites and communists agree: America is a 'Great Satan' on the world stage. So of course they have no compunction about vandalizing a sacred burial site for America's war dead and veterans. Again, this is who they are. They're also leaning further into the tactics of blocking traffic, bridges, tunnels, and airport entrances -- from coast to coast (I'd call this emulating the environmentalist fringe, but these are generally the same people). Such actions aren't just inconvenient; they're illegal, dangerous and harmful. Until authorities start treating the perpetrators more harshly, and throwing the book at them legally -- these actions are not protected free speech -- this will continue or escalate:

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Monday blocked off entrances to the Holland Tunnel and the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges, disrupting rush-hour traffic in Manhattan as they protested Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip and called for a cease-fire. Protesters gathered at the Holland Tunnel around 9:30 a.m. and held aloft a Palestinian flag and banners that read “Lift the siege on Gaza” and “End the occupation.” Nearby, a group of demonstrators in fluorescent vests and masks linked arms and redirected cars away from the outbound ramp. Shortly thereafter, they were arrested, with some chanting “Free Palestine” as they sat on the ground with their hands tied. Similar scenes unfolded simultaneously at the three bridges... Such protests have become an almost daily feature of life in New York City since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing roughly 1,200 people. Israel has since killed about 23,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, in airstrikes and a ground invasion, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, with thousands more missing. Demonstrations in New York in recent months have snarled traffic on the roadways outside Kennedy Airport and filled the concourse at Grand Central Terminal. Protests have also materialized at the Thanksgiving Day Parade and Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Yes, the New York Times published a story about the illegal "protests" that exclusively quoted mob participants and supporters. Zero comments from the many furious commuters and opponents of these deranged people made the cut. You may notice who was cited, however, as an authoritative source on the death toll in Hamas-controlled Gaza: The 'Gaza Health Ministry,' which is Hamas. Astounding. As is so often the case, left-wingers obstructing traffic often earn the ire of normal working people, who don't have time or patience for these entitled, performative antics. Sometimes they physically drag people out of the street. Other times, they berate the children, like this:

Wild video captures NYC driver getting out of car to shove anti-Israel protesters: ‘You’re disrupting traffic, idiots!’ https://t.co/yFXaEdhgj4 pic.twitter.com/Dl1luvSCJ6 — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2024

“You’re disrupting traffic, idiots! You can’t do that, that’s against the law!,” the agitated driver shouts at the protesters before getting out from behind the wheel of his maroon Honda SUV...“I’m about to start throwing fists. … I’m not going to run them over,” the man says as he shoves several of the protesters blocking his vehicle’s path. “Get away from my car, I have a daughter in Brooklyn!” the man, clad in a Brooklyn Nets sweatshirt, screams as he points across the East River. “Get out of the way! I have to get home!”...He continues yelling as he gets back behind the wheel of his car and cautiously drives through the parting group toward Brooklyn.

BREAKING: Biden looks stunned as protestors disrupt Biden's remarks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina:



"Ceasefire now!"



BIDEN: "I understand their passion...I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them...out of Gaza!" pic.twitter.com/k59nUylRgU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 8, 2024

Screaming at the president, effectively on behalf of a terrorist group, while he commemorates a racist mass murder incident inside a church? Extremely unseemly and off-putting, but very on-brand for these people. Delivering an angry political diatribe inside a church, as supporters chant "four more years"? Also quite unseemly and off-putting, but very on-brand for this president and his party.