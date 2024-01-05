It’s Time for a Strike Against Our Garbage Elite
Tipsheet

Abbott: Texas Isn't Going to Stop Trying to Secure the Border and Fighting Biden in Court

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  January 05, 2024 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Let's just take a step back and consider the following: Last fiscal year was the worst on record in terms of illegal immigration, surpassing the previous fiscal year. The new fiscal year is already on pace to blow the new record out of the water. Since Joe Biden took office, US officials have logged millions of encounters at the border each year, and they've detected nearly two million 'got-aways.' Last month was the very worst month ever recorded, with more than 300,000 encounters -- not counting the tens of thousands of monthly known got-aways who were able to enter the country without any processing whatsoever. What was already a massive crisis is actually getting worse. Illegal immigrants who've been rubber-stamped and released into the United States are being told to report for court dates in 2030 and beyond, due to an enormous backlog. 

Advertisement

The pro-illegal illegal immigration Biden administration will not make any meaningful changes to policy, such as reversing their disastrous, knee-jerk, 'not Trump' orders that opened the floodgates. They're positively allergic to enforcement. They gaslight the public, misinforming us that the most acute crisis-level illegal immigration in modern American history is nothing out of the ordinary.  And on top of all of it, they are actively fighting the state of Texas in court, trying to prevent the Abbott administration from enforcing laws that they themselves refuse to enforce.  They're suing the Lone Star State on several fronts:

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Texas over the state's implementation of a new immigration law allowing state and local law enforcement officials to arrest, jail and prosecute migrants who may have entered the U.S. illegally. The Biden administration warned Texas that it would file a suit if Texas didn't assure federal officials by Wednesday that they wouldn't enforce the new state law, SB4. The state law also allows judges in Texas to issue de facto deportation orders. The Biden administration insists that immigration-related offenses are matters for the federal government, not states...When the Biden administration threatened to sue Texas, Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said the Biden administration "not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration." The Texas law, which Abbott signed last month, comes as up to 10,000 migrants are crossing the southern border into the U.S. each day. 

Ten thousand per day.  The feds are telling Texas, don't enforce the laws that we won't; it's our job to ignore our laws.  They're also telling Texas, don't try to deter illegal immigration either:

The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues. The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal Tuesday, asking the justices to put on hold last month’s appellate ruling in favor of Texas, which forced federal agents to stop cutting the concertina wire the state has installed along roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) of the Rio Grande near the border city of Eagle Pass. Large numbers of migrants have crossed there in recent months. The court case pitting Republican-led Texas against Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration is part of a broader fight over immigration enforcement.

They're suing to make illegal immigration easier.  Ruminate on that.  It is absolutely fair to describe the administration as pro-illegal immigration and entirely comfortable with open borders.  Between chronicled encounters and known got-aways, we are in the ballpark of ten million illegal crossings on Biden's watch.  Amid widespread reports for years that Border Patrol morale is scraping the bottom of the barrel, it's not hard to imagine now embittered agents are by the prospect of their bosses in DC trying to force them to literally remove Texas' wire barriers. Meanwhile, the Democratic leaders of 'sanctuary' cities are informing Texas that their jurisdictions are full, so Texas must stop sending busloads of migrants. The message from the ruling party to Abbott is: Don't try to discourage illegal immigration, don't enforce immigration laws, don't remove illegal immigrants from the country, and don't send them anywhere else. You will receive hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants every month, and you'll do nothing about it. You're welcome. What a disgrace. The governor is responding, appropriately, with the equivalent of a middle finger:

Advertisement

New York City's hypocritical decree isn't stopping Texas, as it shouldn't.  Chicago and California deserve more arrivals, too.  Sanctuary policies are causing this chaos, and sanctuary politicians must be made to live with the chaos:

This also a preposterous and frivolous stunt by Adams, which will end up costing taxpayers for no good reason:

Advertisement

I interviewed Abbott on my radio program yesterday (before NYC announced its baseless suit), and he called Adams' recent actions "completely unconstitutional and illegal:"

It is mind-bending that Biden's DHS Secretary has the gall to blame Texas for a "failure of governance" at the border, while also suing Texas to butt out of enforcement and governance at the border.  I'll leave you with this insulting garbage.  They're proud liars:


