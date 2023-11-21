Potential Ceasefire Slammed as a Way for Hamas to Buy Time
We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages
Hillary Clinton Is Right About the Israel-Hamas War...Until This Part
New Rule: We Shouldn't Hire Palestinian Freelancers to Cover the Israel-Hamas War
LA Times Suspends Reporters Who Signed Pro-Terrorist Letter From Covering Gaza War
CENTCOM Confirms Strike on Terrorists Launching Missiles at U.S. Troops in Iraq
The Government Burned Through $7.5T Post-COVID and All It Got Was Historic Inflation
'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno
Former WH Doc Says Biden Doesn't Have 'Cognitive Ability' to Do Job. KJP...
After Getting Hit With a 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit,' Media Matters Is Now Being Investigated...
Goldman Issues Apology After What He Said Must Happen to Trump
New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on Legal Abortion Access
California House Democrat Will Not Seek Reelection
Border State Governor Announces His 2024 White House Endorsement
Tipsheet

WH: No, Israel Isn't Committing 'Genocide,' You Fools

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  November 21, 2023 2:01 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A welcome and needed statement from National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, whose flashes of moral clarity over the past month-plus have been refreshing, despite all sorts of disagreements and disgraces he's defended in the past. Just last week, I addressed the terms 'genocide' and 'apartheid' levied against Israel by its legions of ignorant and/or malevolent critics. Both inflammaotry and serious words are grotesquely misapplied to Israel, especially because they're dishonestly deployed by people doing the direct or indirect bidding of Hamas -- an actually genocidal terrorist organization that enforces strict 'apartheid' societal standards. As usual, the anti-Israel, "pro-Palestine" crowd takes the truth and turns it on its head, repeating the lie endlessly. That doesn't change the lie: 

Advertisement


And here's Kirby:


The rhetorical manipulations Kirby rejects are basically laboratory-pure instances of Freudian projection.  Whatever they accuse Israel of -- genocide, apartheid, indiscriminate slaughter, crimes against humanity, etc. -- is what Hamas does, and is.  There is a striking and important moral asymmetry between Israel and Hamas, which we have been highlighting since the October 7 massacre:


This goes directly to the 'genocide' point made by Kirby and others.  Hamas could not be any clearer about its intentions.  The destruction of Israel and the annihilation of Jews is enshrined in its founding document.  its leaders' words are explicitly genocidal.  And so are its actions.  Hamas not only lobs a constant barrage of rockets at Israel, with the intent of killing as many Jews as possible; it also just carried out a bloodthirsty killing spree inside Israel, marking the largest single-day slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.  Arguments like this don't hold water:

Recommended

'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno Spencer Brown
Advertisement


Hamas has not carried out its promised genocide because it currently lacks the capacity to replicate their massacre on an even larger scale.  It's not for lack of desire or trying.  Israel, by contrast, absolutely could inflict something close to a genocide of Palestinians with its superior and lethal military technology.  This has been true for many years.  They have not done so, even if the face of serious threats and attacks, because they are a civilized country that has no desire to kill innocents, let alone wipe an entire group of people off the face of the earth.  Indeed, the Palestinian population, including within Gaza, has soared in recent decades.  To recap the genocide calculus: Hamas wants a genocide, but can't carry one out yet (its puppetmasters in Iran obtaining nuclear weapons is a disturbing possibility in this regard).  Israel can carry out a genocide, but has no desire or intention to do so.  Yet the Hamas apologists and defenders scream about a phony Israeli 'genocide' anyway.  An inversion of morality and reality.  

It's impossible to know the accurate death count inside Gaza, as the 'Ministry of Health' providing the statistics is just...Hamas, and therefore totally unreliable.  But it's an indisputable fact that Israel goes out of its way to avoid civilian losses, whereas Hamas operates out of civilian areas and infrastructure -- including, if not especially, hospitals.  Sick and evil:

Advertisement


Whatever the death toll is within Gaza, some substantial percentage of it represents Hamas terrorists.  Another portion of the deaths are attributable to errant Hamas and Islamic Jihad rockets missing their intended targets in Israel and killing Palestinians.  Others are human shields being 'sacrificed' as 'martyrs' by Hamas.  There is no moral equivalency in this war.  That the Hamas apology brigade tries to flip that reality on its head is both irrelevant to the actual morality, and also profoundly unpersuasive to most Americans, thankfully.  They are a loud, demented fringe: 


Tags: FACT CHECK PROPAGANDA GENOCIDE ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno Spencer Brown
Goldman Issues Apology After What He Said Must Happen to Trump Leah Barkoukis
The Great Awakening of (Some on) the American Left Derek Hunter
CENTCOM Confirms Strike on Terrorists Launching Missiles at U.S. Troops in Iraq Spencer Brown
We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages Katie Pavlich
Hillary Clinton Is Right About the Israel-Hamas War...Until This Part Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno Spencer Brown
Advertisement