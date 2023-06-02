Surprise: Here's Who Just Hired San Francisco's Ousted, Woke District Attorney

Chesa Boudin, a left-wing, criminal-coddling radical got himself elected as San Francisco's District Attorney in 2019. His ensuing record was so abysmal, the city's infamously leftist residents threw him out of office in a decisive recall election last year. Defiant and unrepentant, Boudin spat hot fire on his way out the door. Aside from an announcement that he didn't intend to seek public office in 2022, the public hasn't heard much from Boudin since. But he's now landed a new gig, which doesn't require the assent of voters. Place your bets -- who hired Boudin? If your money was on academia, please step right up and collect your prize:

Welcoming @chesaboudin! As founding executive director of Berkeley Law’s new Criminal Law & Justice Center (@BerkeleyLawCLJC), Boudin sees an exciting opportunity to build on his work of transforming the criminal legal system in profound ways. https://t.co/Eo6jMkHf3s — UC Berkeley Law (@BerkeleyLaw) May 31, 2023

Oh, he "transformed" San Francisco's criminal justice system is "profound' ways, alright. His worldview and approach is actively harming public safety in any number of other major cities where "progressive" prosecutors are following in his footsteps. In case you missed it, here's yet another terrible, avoidable tragedy in Los Angeles -- where Boudinesque DA George Gascon was able to avert a recall:

Our live @FoxNews report this morning on this tragic new example of soft on crime policy going very wrong in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/NnfsXmlBYf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2023

A Los Angeles man who received no jail time and mental health diversion for a 2021 stabbing that nearly killed a construction worker is now charged with the murder of his neighbor. Stefen Sutherland, 31, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in November 2020 after slashing a construction worker's neck because he was making noise, according to law enforcement sources. A Los Angeles probation official warned that there was a risk of further violence and asked a judge to put him in prison. But District Attorney George Gascon's office sought mental health diversion instead for the crime, which critics say was under-charged to begin with as an assault rather than attempted murder. On May 23, Sutherland allegedly shot Jennifer Gomez 19 times in her home. The two had previously clashed over noise complaints, according to sources close to the investigation. In a statement, Gascon's office defended the suspect's slap on the wrist after the stabbing.

Of course they did. This is how they approach "justice." Here's another story out of the same jurisdiction, just a few weeks prior to the Gomez murder:

A violent career criminal who was on the streets and not in jail because she was assigned mental health treatment instead of prison time is accused of killing an innocent Los Angeles father. Jade Simone Brookfield, 23, was arrested in April and charged with murder after she allegedly fatally stabbed 40-year-old Dennis Banner during an argument in a street. Law enforcement sources tell Fox News that Brookfield had a lengthy criminal history for alleged assault, assault with a deadly weapon and multiple violent felonies with knives, but she had inexplicably avoided incarceration and was repeatedly given mental health diversions. It took a family losing their father for Brookfield's diversion to be terminated, and only now is the suspect finally being held in custody.

On and on it goes, from coast to coast -- Berkeley to New York City. I'll leave you with this madness:

Two female employees were fired from a Georgia branch of Lululemon for confronting store thieves and calling local law enforcement, which Lululemon says is against company policy. | @ariblaff https://t.co/M2YEWAHbrt — National Review (@NRO) May 28, 2023

Perhaps the retail chain should consider installing social services kiosks to 'solve' the problem?