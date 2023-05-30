The Debt Ceiling 'Deal' and DeSantis' Fundraising Strategy
Another Murder Happens Because of Soft-on-Crime Los Angeles DA

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 30, 2023 4:20 PM
The actions of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's office has once again led to another resident being murdered by an individual who could have been in prison instead of on the streets.

Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin reports Stefen Sutherland was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in 2020. The Los Angeles County Probation Department recommended Sutherland be sent to prison. Instead, he received a mental health diversion by Gascon's office.

Fast forward to this month, Sutherland has now been charged with shooting Jennifer Gomez, his upstairs neighbor, multiple times, seemingly over noise. The Los Angeles police found 19 shell casings at the scene of the crime.

In response to Melugin, Gascon's office said, "A court-appointed psychologist deemed him suitable for the treatment program, and our [prosecutor] agreed to the defense request for mental health diversion. The court approved the treatment plan and deemed the defendant safe for community treatment."


