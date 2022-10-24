Tipsheet
Premium

New Polls: Two Weeks Out, Republicans Build Huge Leads on Voters' Top Issues

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  October 24, 2022 1:05 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If Democrats hoped to wake up on Sunday morning to some better news than they've been bombarded with in recent days, they were out of luck.  A barrage of new national surveys show Republicans leading on the generic Congressional ballot, and cleaning up on the issues voters are prioritizing ahead of the November elections.  While NBC's latest numbers only give the GOP a one-point lead overall, the enthusiasm metric and other measures of broad discontent may spell serious trouble for the ruling Democratic majorities:

A separate NBC survey of more than 100,000 respondents focused specifically on battleground states:

ABC News' latest data set, meanwhile, shows Republicans holding substantial leads on the issues driving the campaign:

The Washington Post reports that Democrats are privately freaking out about what they're seeing, with warning signs 'flashing' across the map:

Amazingly, the White House chief of staff appears to be doubling down on a message that Politico recently reported has been performing worst for Democrats:

It’s an article of faith among Democrats that their party is deeply hampered by its inability or unwillingness to tout its own accomplishments. But what if that conventional wisdom wasn’t just wrong but terribly, harmfully so? That’s the warning being issued by one of the party’s most seasoned pollsters, STAN GREENBERG. In memos, private communications and interviews, Greenberg has been imploring the party to — let’s put this bluntly — shut the hell up about all the work it’s done. It’s not that voters don’t care. He says voters actively turn against Democrats when they hear it. “It’s our worst performing message,” Greenberg told West Wing Playbook. “I’ve tested it. I did Biden’s exact words, his exact speech. And that’s the test where we lost all of our leads… It said to the voters that this election is about my accomplishments as a leader and not about the challenges you’re experiencing.”

Yet Ron Klain is stuck on the counter-productive 'you're welcome, America' talking points:

It's pretty amazing to see Democrats suddenly trying to pivot to talking about issues that voters actually care about.  Kathy Hochul has watched her polling lead evaporating, and at long last has decided to say something about crime.  The timing is so transparently desperate and political.  Similarly, here's Nancy Pelosi realizing that Democrats need to address voters' worries about inflation:

You think?  Perhaps endless abortion talk wasn't the genius plan Democrats thought it was.  The problem with the pivot she's advising is that she and her entire party caused the inflation problem with their insane spending.  One of her top deputies admitted it on national television last week:

"All of us knew," he said, helpfully.  Indeed, every single Democrat in Congress voted for that nearly $2 trillion inflation bomb.  I'll leave you with this:

Tags: NANCY PELOSI INFLATION POLLING GENERIC BALLOT 2022 ELECTIONS
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Fetterman Campaign Begs the Media to Lower Debate Expectations Spencer Brown