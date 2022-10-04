Abortion
Women's March: We Are Not Pro-Choice. We Are Loudly and Proudly Pro-Abortion.

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
|
 @guypbenson
|
Posted: Oct 04, 2022 1:15 PM
Whenever I write about abortion -- which I've been doing quite a lot in recent months, for obvious reasons -- I try to distinguish between people who are pro-choice and pro-abortion.  I am pro-life, but I recognize that this is a thorny and ethically complex issue involving competing rights and ethics.  Good people can disagree on where certain lines should be drawn, and when a human life is worthy of legal protection.  Such debates and discussion should rooted in factual information and science, which I believe tend to favor the pro-life case, especially as technology advances.  I'll note that those who seek to obscure factual information and redefine terms in order to muddy the waters are actually interested in avoiding honest, if difficult, conversations.  

Then there's this form of candor:


That tweet comes via the 'women's march,' an organization whose leadership has been rocked by anti-Semitism scandals.  Here, these charmers are usefully illustrating a phenomenon that some on the abortion-rights-favoring side of this overall debate have long argued doesn't exist: Loud and proud pro-abortionism.  No one is pro-abortion, they've claimed.  Except some people are precisely that, and admittedly so.  It's utterly ghoulish, but it's true.  Horrifyingly, the national Democratic Party has become functionally pro-abortion.  Many of their elected officials and candidates prefer to wrap their extremism in platitudes, but their official stance is what it is.  They might not publish social media posts like the one above, which wouldn't sit well with the large majority of Americans who run the gamut from various stripes of pro-life to moderately pro-choice.  But their votes in favor of objectively pro-abortion legislation reveal the radicalism at play.  Spencer pointed it out yesterday, but this answer from Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, of whom I'm not generally a fan, ought to be textbook stuff for Republicans:


Relatedly, on the subject of radicalism, this was also quite something:


As quite a few people pointed out, the "especially" really makes the clip.  One can acknowledge the existence of trans men, who account for a microscopic fraction of pregnancies, without redefining basic biology or uprooting the English language.  I'd also love to hear who this doctor thinks the other men are, beyond trans men, who can "have pregnancies."  This is the Party of Science, mind you.  Here's California leaning even harder into the culture wars, led by a man who desperate to be president.  He's been advertising his state as an abortion haven, and now this:


Finally, on another front in the culture wars, I'll leave you with this:


Also, misinformation alert. This is absolutely not what the Dobbs ruling did, though it's what Democrats want voters to believe it did:

Most Popular