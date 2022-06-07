Crisis: US Border Officials Apprehend Numerous Convicted Felons, Unknown Number Arrive Among 'Got-Aways'

A federal judge has delayed the Biden administration's planned cancellation of "Title 42," a move that was expected to turbo-charge a border crisis that was already historically disastrous. But said crisis has further accelerated nonetheless. April witnessed a worst-in-a-century, record-shattering influx at the Southern border, with nearly 235,000 encounters – not counting tens of thousands of known got-aways. We'll get the May figures in the coming days, but multiple indicators still appear to be pointing in the wrong direction.

One snapshot, from a single border sector, on the final day of last month:

Woah. 1,600 known gotaways in ONE single Border Patrol sector over MDW weekend. @FoxNews https://t.co/RsPk2BofaW — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 1, 2022

Since I have been on the ground in the RGV sector (since Mon) they have had 9,055 Apprehensions and 645 known “Gotaways” @CBPRGV @FoxNews #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/rrnfkQIGZB — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) June 5, 2022



It's often worthwhile to note when discussing the border crisis that the vast majority of illegal immigrants entering the country are simply trying to improve their lives. They're not dangerous or violent. That doesn't mean they have a right to be here – they don't, with the exception of genuine (not bogus) asylum seekers – but there's no need to demonize them. Aside from Americans who hate this country, who wouldn't want to be in America, especially compared to countries with far fewer opportunities? Also, these people are only reacting to the perverse incentives being offered by the Biden administration, who are the primary culprits in all of this. There are national sovereignty and resources issues at stake:

The Senda de Vida shelter in Reynosa, MX is more than 100% overcrowded with more than 1500 migrants while outside officials says there are some 5000 trying to get in and ultimately waiting for an opportunity to cross into the US… @FoxNews @CBP #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/JW3Kot163d — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) June 3, 2022



But there are also dangerous and violent people who wish to enter the country illegally. It's wrong to ignore the national security and public safety component of this mess. We know that criminals, cartel members, traffickers, and others are more likely to try to evade capture, for obvious reasons. They are, therefore, very likely to be disproportionately overrepresented in the known and unknown "got-away" categories. Here is a recent round-up of those who US officials have thankfully been able to apprehend:

Three Day Recap:

* 81 lbs. of Cocaine

* 9 Stash Houses, totaling over 160 arrests

* 7 Large Groups, totaling nearly 1,100 migrants

* 13 Sex Offenders

* 2 Murder Convictions

* 2 Active Warrants

* 1 Convicted Felon w/Firearm

* 1 Gang Member

* 3 Assaults on Agents



Outstanding Work! pic.twitter.com/5EFednrCKx — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) June 3, 2022

NEW: In the last week, Border Patrol in the RGV sector arrested 11 MS-13 gang members and four child sex predators, including a Salvadoran man convicted of raping a 13-year-old child. Agents also arrested a Colombian man who was convicted of murder for hire in New York. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022

Brian A. Terry Station agents encountered five Mexican citizens near Naco, AZ, including Israel Hernandez-Zarate. In 2004, he was convicted of felony 3rd degree sexual assault in #EauClaire County, WI.



Good work preventing another convicted felon from reaching our communities. pic.twitter.com/00gIuMYagj — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 5, 2022

Two days in a row, agents from the Del Rio Sector encountered convicted sex offenders.



Even in trying times, our agents don’t lose focus & protecting our border & our communities is still their number 1 priority!



More info: https://t.co/fnePTSo4Kz pic.twitter.com/WZa6YtilNd — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 30, 2022

NEW: A convicted murderer was arrested by Border Patrol agents in Yuma, AZ sector after he crossed illegally. Salvadoran national Amilcar Jesus Espinosa was convicted of murder in Texas in 2004.

“Border security is national security,” sector chief @USBPChiefYUM says. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YH0uCFSGLB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 1, 2022

NEW: In the last week, Border Patrol in the RGV sector arrested 11 MS-13 gang members and four child sex predators, including a Salvadoran man convicted of raping a 13-year-old child. Agents also arrested a Colombian man who was convicted of murder for hire in New York. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022



Unserious people respond to such data points with comments like, "This disproves the idea that the border is not secure, because we're interdicting these people and materials." But it's a certainty that many others are making it through because America lacks clear, competent operational control over its southern boundary. That's the point. The Secretary of Homeland Security, who has actively contributed to the crisis with terrible policies, recently went through the motions of admonishing people not to enter the United States illegally:

The United States continues to enforce its immigration laws, and restrictions at our Southwest border have not changed.



The bottom line is that U.S. borders are not open.



Individuals and families continue to be subject to border restrictions, including expulsion. pic.twitter.com/YYTjGSkfTE — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 24, 2022



They're not listening, and why should they? Actions speak much louder than empty words. That was in late May. During the prior month, more than half of the illegal migrants who were encountered were released into the US (again not counting all of the tens of thousands of known got-aways). Less than half were turned away, the overwhelming majority of which were expelled under Title 42, which Biden is fighting in court to end. The president is nearly 25 points underwater on the issue of immigration. If the issue were receiving virtually any national media attention, beyond the usual suspects, those terrible numbers would probably be even worse -- and the issue would be a higher priority for more people.