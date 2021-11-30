Report: Faux-Woke Disney Censors 'Simpsons' Episode in Hong Kong, Erasing CCP Massacre Reference

Disney would like American consumers to know how immaculately woke they are. They, like Nike, have prominently and proudly shoveled money at anti-police, anti-American race grifter Colin Kaepernick, whose most recent contribution to the national discourse was this ignorant, deranged response to the Rittenhouse verdict:

We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist.



This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 19, 2021



In case you were curious, Kaep didn't see fit to tweet about the trial outcome in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery just a few days later. Some narratives require distorting or inventing "realities" while ignoring actual realities. Disney has also been making politically correct tweaks at their theme parks, their CEO has weighed in against state-level abortion restrictions, the company has very publicly funneled cash to various social justice causes, and they've waded into January 6 politics, ostensible in defense of democracy. But as we've noted previously, there are very profound limits to the company's commitment to "social justice," human rights, progressive values, and democracy. Like many Western companies, Disney covets the lucrative Chinese market, so they're willing to leave alleged values at the water's edge – as demanded by the Chinese Communist Party – in order to reap that sweet, sweet revenue.



Never forget that they literally filmed a movie inside XinJiang province, the epicenter of China's genocide against religious and ethnic minorities, and thanked the CCP for the privilege. Disney preens at home, collecting woke brownie points to satisfy the activist screamers, then blithely averts their collective gaze from genocide, ethnic cleansing, re-education camps, forced labor abuses, forced sterilization and abortion, and myriad other grotesque violations of fundamental human rights. And now, following in the footsteps of a growing list of American and Western companies and organizations, they're leaning into censorship in order to avoid the wrath of the Beijing bureaucrats tasked with erasing history and studiously enforcing pro-regime propaganda:

Disney has allegedly removed one episode of The Simpsons from the Hong Kong edition of Disney+, which described the family’s visit to Beijing and carried this famous scene.



Via @StandNewsHK https://t.co/PAs1SdoxEk pic.twitter.com/VwXiFHADAK — Alvin Lum (@alvinllum) November 27, 2021

Episode 12 of Season 16 of The Simpsons is missing from the newly-launched Disney+ streaming platform in Hong Kong. The episode references Chairman Mao and the Tiananmen Massacre. HKFP has reached out to Disney for comment. pic.twitter.com/ecXXiwae70 — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) November 27, 2021

Disney+ recently launched in the Hong Kong, a special administrative region that, until recently, officially functioned separately from China. Not everything will be available to Hong Kong viewers, however, as subscribers have found at least one episode of The Simpsons has been removed due to a reference to the Tiananmen Square Massacre. Numerous subscribers and reports have surfaced, showing that the Season 16 episode "Goo Goo Gai Pan" has been removed in Hong Kong. The episode featured at least two references to the Tiananmen Square Massacre, including an allusion to the famous Tank Man photo, as well as a shot of a plaque reading "Tien An Men Square: On this site, in 1989, nothing happened," a jab at the Chinese Communist Party-ruled government's attempts to suppress the event, which, in China is called the "Tiananmen Square Incident" and is heavily censored...



Prior to the passing of Hong Kong's national security law on June 30, 2020, Hong Kong residents commemorated the Tiananmen Square Massacre with a yearly candlelight vigil held on June 4. These vigils were organized and held by the student group, Hong Kong Alliance. The group was forced to disband in September, due to the national security law imposed on Hong Kong by the Chinese government in Beijing. During that time, Hong Kong authorities also shut down a museum filled with exhibits commemorating the massacre...The Tiananmen Square Massacre was the result of a peaceful protest held by university students in China, calling for an end to corruption within the government, as well as democratic reforms. In response, then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping ordered the People's Liberation Army to march into Tiananmen Square with tanks. The exact death toll has never been released, but is believed to be in the thousands.

Totalitarian regimes make a habit of suppressing "unhelpful" information and lying aggressively about their evil actions. That's nothing new. What's disgraceful and depressing is the extent to which American companies are willing to be complicit in this dirty work. And what makes that complicity unbearably galling is the domestic social and political posturing and lecturing in which some of these same entities engage. Sadly, this is becoming the norm, to the extent that when individuals and organizations stand up to the CCP, it's newsworthy. A few laudable examples:

The NBA — its players, coaches & execs — should take note of what real courage looks like. The WTA put hundreds of millions of dollars at stake by standing up to China. When push came to shove, the NBA’s players shut up and dribbled. The WTA stood strong while the NBA crumbled. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 23, 2021

Money over Morals for the “King” ??



Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice



They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss ???? says so



Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

NBA Player Enes Kanter: "We need to call out these companies. Nike, the biggest sponsor of NBA. In America, they stand with Black Lives Matter, Latino community, No Asian Hate, and the LGBTQ community, but when it comes to China, they remain silent." pic.twitter.com/xhbFQDBiAs — The Hill (@thehill) November 27, 2021



Kanter, whose courage we've cheered before, became an American citizen yesterday. He is changing his last name to Freedom. Outstanding. Meanwhile, more of this, please:

A delegation of mostly Democratic lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a two-day trip, marking the second Congressional visit in roughly two weeks at a time of rising tension between Beijing and Washington over the democratically self-ruled island. The five-member delegation landed in Taipei Thursday evening ahead of meetings Friday with senior Taiwanese officials on issues including U.S.-Taiwan relations and regional security, according to statements from Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry and the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. Embassy on the island. The delegation includes House Democrats Mark Takano and Sara Jacobs of California, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Colin Allred of Texas. The lone Republican is Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. The visit “demonstrates the unified, resolute support for Taiwan-U.S. relations in both chambers of U.S. Congress and among both parties,” Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Just touched down in the Republic of Taiwan. ???????? pic.twitter.com/p7HH8Iet3A — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 25, 2021

When News broke of our visit to Taiwan, China’s embassy demanded we cancel the trip (we didn’t).



We’ve had a productive and meaningful visit throughout the Indo-Pacific region as the first bipartisan US House delegation since the start of COVID.



This is just the start. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 26, 2021



I'll leave you with this:

Did they say something about China? https://t.co/kbMuKLxCKl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 25, 2021



UPDATE - More and more: