Terry McAuliffe: Come to Think of It, This Campaign Is Not About Donald Trump, After All

A comment so spectacularly risible that I had to double check to make sure it was real. This clown has made his entire campaign about Donald Trump. He invokes the former president's name endlessly in TV ads, in interviews, and in speeches. His top surrogates have gotten them memo, yelling about Trump, Trump, Trump at every opportunity. McAuliffe talks about Trump so much, even CNN journalists have mocked him in real time for the ham-fistedness of this approach. It's been all Trump, all the time. A small taste:

Terry McAuliffe mentioned Donald Trump no less than 18 times during one interview on CNN.



McAuliffe is getting more desperate as polls in the Virginia governor race continue to show a very close race. https://t.co/qIRfzokRct — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 11, 2021

CNN's Dana Bash takes dig at McAuliffe for obsessing over Trump during interviewhttps://t.co/7F6ohz1aD9pic.twitter.com/M8kCiNytTS — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 10, 2021

Who's running, Joe? Biden says 'Trump' 24 times during Va. stump for McAuliffe https://t.co/vJmeSlkmYl pic.twitter.com/Df8zELCVL7 — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2021



And if you watch nothing else, watch this one. For crying out loud, Terry:

Virginians know what Terry McAuliffe is focused on – and it's not them. #VAgov pic.twitter.com/7JinfRzvky — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 31, 2021



'Noun, verb, Donald Trump,' Fox anchor Bret Baier quipped last weekend, in describing McAuliffe's strategy in a state Trump lost by ten points a year ago. It's been McAuliffe's whole plan. Until the weekend before the election, evidently. Again, if you're a Democrat and your spin is so ridiculously feeble that even CNN is blowing you up, you've really accomplished something:

Terry McAuliffe claimed on Saturday that the Virginia gubernatorial election is "not about Trump" -- even though the Democratic gubernatorial candidate has invoked the former Republican President perhaps more than any other political figure. The comment, which belies the fact that tying Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin to Trump has been a central political strategy for McAuliffe since the start of the campaign, represents a significant shift for the Democrat just days before Tuesday's election and on the final day of early voting in Virginia..."It is just killing Trump that he is not here, obviously," McAuliffe said. "I think Trump is trying to play whichever happens, Trump is always going to claim credit for himself no matter whatever happens. Trump is very unpopular in this state. Everyone knows that. That is probably why Youngkin doesn't want him." McAuliffe continued: "I'd love to have him come in. But you know... this is not about Trump."

'Let me mention Trump a lot, prattle on about him a little more, then assure you that this campaign is not about Trump.' Just amazing. Behold, the rare snarky CNN chyron fact-checking a non-Republican:

Wow! @christinafreund you may want to reach out to @CNN to try to kill this story. #VAGov pic.twitter.com/e6HDYDD85D — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) October 30, 2021



Tomorrow's election is a jump ball. A handful of polls show McAuliffe clinging to a one-point lead. Others show Youngkin surging ahead. The desperation of the Democrats in this race has been evident in McAuliffe's actions, and disgusting stunts like the one we covered on Friday. Democrats may yet pull this out in an increasingly blue state. But they are not acting as if they're confident of doing so. It seems pretty clear that if Republicans turn out in strong numbers, independents break the way the polls suggest they are, and Democrats aren't terribly motivated, Youngkin can absolutely win this thing. It all comes down to mobilization tomorrow, and whether Youngkin supporters can overwhelm the early vote lead McAuliffe has banked. And how could Democrats not be fired up to vote, given inspirational calls to action like this one?

Kamala fails to fire up the crowd at a McAuliffe rally tonight in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/hL109sjaRH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 29, 2021



She's a cringe machine. School-related issues have become a huge focal point in this contest, with Youngkin erasing the typical Democratic advantage on education. The Republican now leads on the issue, and leads among K-12 parents by double digits. Barack Obama recently dismissed the various related controversies as "phony" and "trumped up" issues, with Terry McAuliffe calling them cooked up by Youngkin. McAuliffe also assailed parents concerned about racial indoctrination and poisonous wokeism in schools as racists. He claims CRT is a fake issue and a dogwhistle because it doesn't exist in Virginia. This is a lie, and the scope of the lie continues to be laid bare:

Terry McAuliffe says CRT is a myth, isn’t a thing in Virginia & it’s racist to say otherwise. https://t.co/KW0zm9Yre5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 30, 2021



And here's a little detail that McAuliffe leaves out of his platitudes about Virginia public schools:

Terry McAuliffe: "We have a great school system in Virginia. Dorothy and I have raised our 5 children"



Narrator: He sent his kids to private school. pic.twitter.com/VypEg4Y0YH — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 31, 2021



He wants to deny families with far less money than he has the right to send their kids to schools of their choosing. Also, this might be relevant information for Virginia parents:

McAuliffe said he would "absolutely" require kids 12 and older to be vaccinated in order to attend school, but his campaign won't say if he'd extend the mandate to kids between ages 5 and 11.https://t.co/C3y2GGSF3r pic.twitter.com/fR5iKPw2bK — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 30, 2021



I'll leave you with the latest underhanded tactics at play in this race. Will the "misinformation" police awake from their slumber to call this out, or can certain actions be overlooked, so long as the right sort of people are being targeted?

New tactic from David Brock-affiliated American Independent propaganda pub: Running AP wire copy alongside partisan hit pieces against Youngkin and Republicans. pic.twitter.com/EvQ7TaRHnV — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 30, 2021



Or will the media wrongly blame this on "Republicans," too?