Midterms Watch: Additional Polls Show GOP in Strong Position Ahead of 2022 Elections

With all eyes on Virginia, political analysts are also casting their gaze ahead to the 2022 midterm elections. There is a full year's worth of events that will play out between now and then, but some indications are pointing to a strong cycle for the GOP. We've mentioned previously that the out-of-power party often gains ground in the first midterm election of a new president's term. The modern-era average shift is roughly two dozen House seats, which would more than enough to create a Republican majority, as the current Democratic majority is hanging by a single-digit thread. We recently analyzed early "generic ballot" survey numbers, which have thus far looked relatively promising for the GOP (particularly because Democrats typically have an edge on this overall metric). A new poll of suburban voters confirms that the opposition party has an edge at this early stage. A few findings among these voters from a National Republican Senatorial Committee-commissioned survey that was in the field a few weeks ago:

(1) Republicans now hold a four-point lead on the generic ballot question (43/39). (2) By a whopping (27/63) margin, suburban voters say the country is on the wrong track, including a (19/68) split among independents. (3) President Biden's net job approval is underwater by eight points (45/53), and underwater by ten points among independents. (4) The Republican Party remains underwater on favorability among these voters (44/48), but Democrats are now deeper in the hole (41/52). (5) On issues ranging from inflation, to government spending, to crime, to Critical Race Theory, substantial majorities of suburban voters align with the GOP position, or express opposition to the leftist position.