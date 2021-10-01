'Trying to Fail:' Amid Border Crisis, New DHS Rules Reduce Arrests, Deportations of Illegal Immigrants

Usually, it's bungling incompetence. Sometimes, it's deliberate maliciousness. The Biden administration is failing at the border -- and doing so in dramatic, indefensible, wildly unpopular fashion. But more people are starting to question whether this failure is, in fact, intentional. The White House received a political gift from the Supreme Court recently, as six justices ruled that the Biden administration's disastrous rollback of the successful Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' policy regarding illegal immigrants was carried out unlawfully. Team Biden's foolish and reflexive reversals of every Trump policy in sight has contributed heavily to the unsustainable and historic crush of illegal immigrants entering the country. Reinstating 'Remain in Mexico' could help stanch the bleeding, thus mitigating a growing political problem, and the administration could blame the conservative Court when their full-blown open borders base howled in protest. Instead, they appear committed to resisting the policy. Former acting DHS chief Chad Wolf is appalled and wonders if its active sabotage of American sovereignty:

This is unreal. DHS is focused on terminating the Remain in Mexico program AGAIN - after the courts told them to restart the program and despite its effectiveness. It’s like they are trying to fail. https://t.co/fwnUfsE7hq — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) September 30, 2021



Meanwhile, with tens of thousands of illegal immigrants actively en route to our Southern border -- they've gotten the message, clearly -- the Biden Department of Homeland Security is issuing additional guidance to cut down the number of arrests and deportations of illegal immigrants inside the United States. Their meaningless words warn against breaking our laws and entering our country unlawfully. Their (far more important) actions broadcast precisely the opposite lesson. Come here, you will likely be able to stay, and we will not work too hard to remove you:

Biden DHS, mid-border crisis: We will arrest and deport fewer illegal immigrants, including those who’ve committed additional crimes.



Their empty words say ‘don’t come.’ Everything else screams, ‘come:’ pic.twitter.com/Z4q0OdwUrq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 1, 2021



This is an effective order to stop deporting illegal immigrants just because they're illegal immigrants, instead prioritizing more dangerous illegal immigrants. This is a pro-illegal immigration incentive, period. DHS claims the move is about allocating resources, but perhaps resources are stretched too thin because of the insane border crisis Biden has precipitated. We already knew that the Biden administration wanted to deport fewer illegal immigrants, including some who've been convicted of additional crimes in the United States. We had this debate back in February:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted by reporters on Monday about reported pending guidance that would spare some illegal immigrants convicted of less serious offenses from deportation, as the Biden administration lays the framework for its immigration strategy. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is expected to issue new guidance stipulating that undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of driving under the influence, solicitation, simple assault, and drug-based crimes may no longer face deportation, as reported by The Washington Post. Psaki noted that prioritization of who is subject to deportation is ultimately up to the Department of Homeland Security, which will determine who presents the greatest national security threat.

The new DHS memo doubles down on that outrageous posture, explicitly referencing "mitigating factors" that would spare criminal illegal immigrants from removal -- including age, being in the US for a long period of time, and impact on their family. Message: Violate our laws, stay here for as long as possible, put down roots, and we will avoid deporting you, even if you are convicted of another crime. I'd call it shocking, but is it, at this point? It absolutely reckless and insulting to our laws, the legal immigration process, and those who abide by it. What Democrats frame as "compassion" and "discretion" is an invitation for uncontrolled illegal immigration, full stop. The fact that they're doing this even in the middle of a crisis with terrible optics, and with the president's approval on immigration in the toilet, is brazen and telling. They are fanatically committed to non-enforcement. Their stance is softer on illegal immigrants who commit crimes than it is on Border Patrol agents who are smeared -- including by the president -- with lies about misconduct. A disgrace. I'll leave you with a quick glimpse at the left-wing base that is driving Biden's radical decision-making on immigration. Here they are stopping traffic in San Francisco to demand that Senators explode norms by overruling the Senate parliamentarian in order to force through a partisan amnesty: