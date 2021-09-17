Endless: More Universities Impose Ludicrous COVID Restrictions on Vaccinated Students

We told you a few weeks ago about a battle at Amherst College over heavy-handed, anti-science restrictions imposed on a nearly universally-vaccinated community. Among other things, the school closed dining halls and severely limited students' freedom of movement, including going into town. Mask mandates remained in place for all, regardless of vaccination status. We noted that Duke University also decided to force vaccinated members of its community to wear masks, even at outdoor events. Duke appears to have relaxed their rules a bit, but not much, while the status quo at Amherst is unclear (the administration had pledged to start phasing out certain components of their lockdown this week). Other institutions of higher learning are evidently getting in on the action, including a host of prestigious schools. Here's Cornell's COVID dashboard, informing students that things are going well, with cases in the 'green zone,' but they still must wear masks, even if vaccinated -- and the microscopic percentage of unvaccinated students should also mask up outdoors in some circumstances, despite overwhelming data showing outdoor transmission to be virtually nonexistent:

This Ivy League school literally calls its policy the "new normal," which is disturbing. This is not science, and it's not a reasonable or sustainable endgame. Demanding indefinite masking for fully-vaccinated young people, who were already overwhelmingly unlikely to suffer serious COVID cases or death, is lunacy. It's elite neurosis and COVID 'safety' theater run amok. Let's check in at Georgetown:

98% of students and faculty at Georgetown are vaccinated. Nonetheless it has been decreed that students may not remove their masks in class to ask questions or drink water. Further, the Dean of Georgetown Law encourages students to snitch on each other for committing violations pic.twitter.com/Yd2R7qwaOE — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 15, 2021



No water drinking. This is just nuts, as are school districts evidently paying money for elaborate and useless safety theater measures like this. Of course a powerful Democratic union is in on this embarrassing scheme:

The Atlantic's Derek Thompson, who has written extensively about the absurdity of institutions clinging to anti-scientific practices even after they've been exposed as pointless, snarks: "There is no question that if COVID were transmitted via cobwebs on the ceiling, this would be an amazing way to fight the virus." Meanwhile, as New York State reinstates a universal mask requirement that includes two-year-olds (for crying out loud), a mother is alleging that she and her son were kicked off an American Airlines flight because she couldn't keep a mask on the young boy -- who is asthmatic and was struggling to breathe. He's two:

The mother of an asthmatic two-year-old has slammed the “truly evil, power-tripping” attendant who removed her family from an American Airlines flight over mask compliance. Amanda Pendarvis and her young son, Waylon, were travelling from Dallas to Colorado on Monday when the flight attendant noticed the child was having trouble keeping his mask on. “He got on the intercom and to say to the entire plane, ‘I’m sorry for the delay but we are dealing with a non-compliant traveller,” Ms Pendarvis said of the encounter. “I was not refusing a mask, nor did I even say I wouldn’t try to keep a mask on my son. We were escorted off the plane as I was holding a mask over his little face. I genuinely don’t have words.”

There appears to be video, too:

Absolute, anti-science, officious madness. I'll leave you with this:

She's unmasked indoors, then emerges in a 'tax the rich' dress (worn to a veritable festival of wealth, which serves as a massive tax write-off for extremely wealthy people), with her gown being held up by the masked help. Play the videos of AOC, and the masked asthmatic toddler getting booted of a flight, back to back, then ask yourself what the hell we're doing as a society.