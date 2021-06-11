Rough Week: Dems in Disarray

Happy Friday. The Democrats are in disarray this week. How so? (1) As we discussed in detail yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris' first overseas trip was a bit of a debacle. She butchered a simple and predictable question about visiting the border before flip-flopping, her "root causes" talking point was blown up by the leader of Guatemala, and amid criticism from within her own party -- and even inside the White House -- even the Democrat-aligned media couldn't help but notice. But as I noted on Special Report this week, Harris literally declared it all a success, so I'm sure it's fine:

But she herself declared the trip a success, so I suppose that settles it. pic.twitter.com/qpklgPCaYk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 10, 2021



(2) The Biden administration's immigration policies are failing so badly as to be unspinnable. US officials confirmed more than 180,000 encounters with illegal immigrants at the southern border in May (setting decades-old records), more than 40,000 of whom came from nations other than the 'big four.' As a reminder, during the current crisis, CBP has detained unlawful migrants from at least 160 countries, illustrating the folly of the White House's 'foreign aid and diplomacy to address root causes' approach. In the last three months alone, estimates suggest that at least 100,000 "got away" illegal immigrants have entered into US sovereign territory without being stopped -- through a border the administration insists is "secure." The GOP is pointing out that there have already been more than half a million illegal crossings on the Biden/Harris administration's watch. The White House refuses to call any of this a crisis:

(3) The Democrats' reckless tax-and-spend policies are holding back economic growth, fueling inflation, and contributing to underwhelming jobs numbers because they've foolishly used borrowed taxpayer money to pay a lot of workers more not to work than to seek and hold jobs. And they want to double down with trillions in additional spending. Our economic bounce-back should have been an easy layup. The economy was incredibly strong prior to the pandemic, but "progressive" policies are actively harming the rebound:

Food prices soaring. Lumber. Used cars. Household goods. Widespread labor shortages that will fuel more of it. And every Biden spending proposal will make it worse while adding more crippling debt. Not good! https://t.co/jtrJzS6vnS — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) June 10, 2021

“Many Democrats are increasingly willing to admit they may have gotten it wrong [on unemployment benefits], and fear the spike in activity this summer will generate a backlash among their constituents.” https://t.co/fDvxNbbBEJ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 10, 2021

40 percent of companies surveyed by NFIB say they are raising their prices. pic.twitter.com/KImi5wxBKZ — Michael R. Strain (@MichaelRStrain) June 9, 2021



(4) Internal fights have broken out between Squad members and other elements of the party. Ilhan Omar is firing back at Democratic criticism over her recent decision to compare the United States and Israel to terrorist organizations:

Group of House Democrats is out with a statement tonight condemning Ilhan Omar’s recent comments, saying they “give cover to terrorist groups.” pic.twitter.com/kDxSkb7OCi — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 10, 2021



And she's playing the victim, of course, accusing her fellow Democrats of "Islamophobia" and "harassment." She has revealed her bigotry on multiple occasions. Leadership got involved. Tlaib weighed in, in typical fashion. Omar is playing her typical rope-a-dope games. Hypocrisy abounds. Meanwhile, AOC seems intent on imposing an uncomfortable litmus test upon certain Senate Democrats who are likely eager to fly under the radar with both swing voters and members of their base. I cannot imagine the NRSC is upset about this pressure campaign:

Wow. @AOC calls out @CaptMarkKelly, @Maggie_Hassan and @CatherineForNV for hiding behind Joe Manchin.



“People deserve to know with clarity where their elected representation stands on the filibuster.” pic.twitter.com/fTaO1nNpUl — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) June 10, 2021

As everyone chases Joe Manchin around the Senate basement, I strongly recommend this @sambrodey piece about the Democratic Senators quietly in agreement with Manchin, letting him catch all the arrows.https://t.co/yOCyLemf18 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 10, 2021



(5) We are learning more about how the supposed party of science and education shunned science and turned their backs on education, harming millions of children over the past academic year, because it is beholden to a monied special interest group. The map illustrates another decisive win for Florida over California:

the west coast continues to suck at getting kids back to class https://t.co/Iay6S18WgH pic.twitter.com/fuFlu0afEm — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 9, 2021



I'll leave you with one more factoid. Are we likely to see the president asked pointed questions, with detailed follow-ups, about any of this? You may not want to hold your breath: