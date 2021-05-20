New York
VIP

New York: Yep, We're Sticking With Outdoor Mask Mandates for Kids at Summer Camps

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
|
 @guypbenson
|
Posted: May 20, 2021 1:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
New York: Yep, We're Sticking With Outdoor Mask Mandates for Kids at Summer Camps

So I guess they're sticking with this complete insanity, huh?  Even after the CDC has significantly loosened outdoor mask-wearing guidance for unvaccinated adults, and despite the well-established science that kids are far less likely to be negatively affected by COVID.  Quite a few people have already written about the madness of forcing children to wear masks while playing outdoors in the summer heat, but evidently some of the adults in charge are pressing forward anyway.  Enjoy, New York:

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced some new guidance for child care, day camp, and overnight camp programs in New York. Even while outside most campers will still need to wear their masks, according to the state's guidelines...Children and campers over the age of two and staff who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting. Since face coverings have been proven to be effective when distancing is not feasible, facilities and programs must provide and require the use of face coverings for individuals who are not fully vaccinated...Some parents are frustrated about the guidelines. "It's not fair to take the step back, they deserve to run around and play, and breathe in the fresh air," said mom Deborah Berro. "Everything in the state and the country seems to be easing up, so I really don't understand any thought of doing anything more restrictive this year as opposed to last year," said Crestwood County Day Camp co-owner Mark Transport.

Yes, some of the restrictions are going to be more stringent on these kids than they were last summer, when the virus was more prevalent and no vaccines were available to the public.  Parents and camp officials may object, based on common sense and the data, but government knows best.  Science?  Never heard of her:


And then there's this:

The reported number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, one of the primary metrics for tracking the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, was grossly inflated for children in California hospitals, two research papers published Wednesday concluded. The papers, both published in the journal Hospital Pediatrics, found that pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 were overcounted by at least 40 percent, carrying potential implications for nationwide figures. Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious-diseases specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, and Amy Beck, an associate professor of pediatrics, also at UCSF, wrote a commentary for Hospital Pediatrics that accompanied the two studies. They wrote, “Taken together, these studies underscore the importance of clearly distinguishing between children hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 found on universal testing versus those hospitalized for COVID-19 disease.” The studies demonstrate, they said, that reported hospitalization rates “greatly overestimate the true burden of COVID-19 disease in children.” 

There is no justification for these stringent, oppressive measures to "protect" kids, who are likelier to be harmed by breathing into damp cloths covering their noses and mouths while exerting themselves outside in the heat.  But the Party of Science isn't really into actual science, it turns out.  Our politics is just stupid, performative tribalism, all the way down.  On that score, I'll leave you with this:


The show must go on.  Sorry, children.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
GOP Rep. Hinson Introduces Legislation to Hold VP Harris Accountable For Border Negligence
Reagan McCarthy
Chip Roy: We Should Be Killing Terrorists, Not Negotiating With Them
Katie Pavlich

'Go F*** Yourself': What Caused Jill Biden to Blow Her Top at Kamala Harris
Matt Vespa
Conservative Group Smacks Michigan Gov. Whitmer with IRS Complaint Over Controversial Trip
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Biden Administration Is Flying Illegal Aliens to American Cities in the Middle of the Night
Katie Pavlich
LAPD Opens Hate Crime Investigation Into Pro-Palestine Mob Attacking Jewish Diners
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular