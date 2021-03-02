Left on Left: Fierce Competition Heats Up in Deranged Woke Olympics

In case you missed it over the weekend, go back and watch lefty comedian Bill Maher's latest takedown of unhinged woke culture. He's never had much patience for aggressive political correctness and 'cancel' impulses (he literally hosted a show called Politically Incorrect, and has been a cancelation target on several occasions), but it's clear that his contempt has only deepened. His clarion call for people to refuse to be cowed by the mob is exactly right, and it's valuable for progressives to hear this sort of message from people on their end of the spectrum:



That wasn't the only part of Friday's show devoted to blasting the identity-obsessed woke police. Maher invited Megyn Kelly for a one-on-one sit down on some of the radical insanity playing out in schools across the country. This is worth the time, and this post's featured image is pulled from this clip:

Some of the wildest examples involve left-wingers eating their own, which may seem counterintuitive but actually makes sense. Yes, conservatives are targeted for 'cancelation' routinely and too often successfully. But because many leftists feel obligated to abide by (and cower in fear of) the capricious rules of wokeness, they're highly susceptible to the mob's unforgiving whims. This lengthy New York Times story adjudicating an insane 2018 episode at an uber-liberal women's college in Massachusetts is maddening because it shows how little the truth can matter in the face of accusations. One remarkable line from the deep dive: "The story highlights the tensions between a student’s deeply felt sense of personal truth and facts that are at odds with it." Deeply felt sense of personal truth versus reality. And regular people who were on the wrong side of a student's perceived truth, but on the right side of the facts, had their lives and careers seriously impacted. Read it. Wokeness and identity supremacy has real and unjust consequences. Meanwhile, there's this madness out of Madison, Wisconsin:

Woke mob eats its own: Two Black members of a 'sustainability' committee resigned over 'racist' comments, including a fellow (white leftist) member saying, "God Bless George Floyd." This was deemed 'typical well meaning white liberal paternalistic racism.' https://t.co/0RCJML82tt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 26, 2021

And the other white members of the committee were accused of complicity in the "abhorrent" racism due to their silence. Because saying the wrong well-meaning words is a racist, you see, but so is *not* saying words. Imagine living like this. pic.twitter.com/nc0TE5sA3g — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 26, 2021



Not a conservative in sight, yet the allegations of racism and resulting recriminations are flying. These folks are so far down a poisonous rabbit hole, I'm not sure they're even sure which way is up or down. It's frightening and beyond toxic. I'll leave you with this:

Get your kids out of government schools. pic.twitter.com/vLhelcsfIK — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 25, 2021



Second look at keeping schools closed after all?