Human Smugglers Told to Rush to the Border Before Trump Takes Office

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office as the 47th U.S. president, illegal immigrants are rushing to the U.S.-Mexico border to sneak in before his tough-on immigration policies take place.

According to the Washington Street Journal, human smugglers are warning illegal immigrants across the Panama and Colombia border to “huff it” to the border before January, when Trump gets the keys back to the White House, as they fear the president-elect will dismantle pathways for entry into the U.S.

“There were four WhatsApp groups in which hundreds of migrants coordinated their departure on U.S. election day,” said a Mexican immigrant advocate who helps organize caravans in Tapachula, Luis Villagrán, told the WSJ.

He said that as soon as Trump won the election, messages “spreading fear” began to ignite like wildfire among illegal aliens hoping to enter the U.S. Despite concerns that once Trump gets into office, they will be deported, mass groups of illegal immigrants are still risking the trek across the border while Vice President Kamala Harris— the border czar— is absent from her job.

Human smugglers are reportedly instructing illegal immigrants to cross into areas at the border where state troopers don’t have the authority to make arrests. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told the New York Post that immigrants aren’t as concerned with engaging with Border Patrol agents because they know the agents will follow the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies and would more than likely be released into the U.S., instructing them to appear in immigration court with dates years into the future.

When President Joe Biden took office, he reversed at least 89 executive orders put into place by the first Trump Administration, which began the initial chaos at the southern border that resulted in tens of millions of illegal aliens making American communities their home. As a result, there were more than 8.5 million illegal immigrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden-Harris Administration’s four years in office.

On average, about 300 illegal aliens are still flooding the border and into Eagle Pass, Texas, daily. The state said it is preparing for the possibility of “mass” crossings before Trump takes office.

Trump has vowed to begin construction on the border wall within days of assuming office, as well as reviving the Remain in Mexico program, hire additional border patrol agents, and initiate the “largest deportation program in American history.”

And if there’s one thing we learned from his first term in office, Trump always follows through on his promises.