Cuomo: Look, If I Weren't Governor, I Would Have 'Decked' Trump

We've got a real macho tough guy on our hands here, just like his little brother ("I’ll f–-ing throw you down these stairs") -- and Joe Biden ("I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him"), come to think of it. In an interview with Howard Stern, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that if he weren't a public official, he'd have physically assaulted President Trump by now. In April, in an hour of need, it was '[Trump] has delivered for New York." Now, it's this:

Cuomo said these things while promoting his new book, which takes a victory lap over his deadliest-in-the-nation COVID response -- which, in fairness, helped create many thousands of new "better angels," particularly among elderly New Yorkers. Cuomo has been covering up and lying about his scandalous nursing homes policy for months now. Here's Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID in Empire State nursing homes, succinctly reacting to Cuomo's bombast:

Mr. Tough Guy @NYGovCuomo. One things for sure—-many of us wish you weren’t the governor. https://t.co/zDSj9PTgcK — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 10, 2020



Bear in mind that Cuomo is still up to his dangerous nonsense, immediately and shamelessly politicizing and sowing doubts about the apparent vaccine breakthrough from Pfizer this week, contradicting Dr. Fauci in order to take a partisan shot at Trump:

Gov. Cuomo emerges as stumbling block to New York rollout of Pfizer vaccine https://t.co/KcOv6sdwTW pic.twitter.com/hd5LMOs13e — New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2020



I'll leave you with another New York embarrassment -- and yet another topic on which the state could take some pointers from Florida, rather than denigrating it: