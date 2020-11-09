White House

Ben Sasse Rips Cuomo for 'Shameless Politicizing' of Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 09, 2020 10:50 AM
Source: (Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

Republican Senator Ben Sasse is slamming New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for "shamelessly" politicizing the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

“What on earth is Governor Cuomo talking about? This is great news and everyone - Republicans and Democrats and apolitical folks - should all be jointly thrilled about the possibility of an effective vaccine. After this nasty virus has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and put millions out of work, it is beyond disgusting that Governor Cuomo would use a glimmer of hope for another worn-out ‘Trump is bad’ talking point. When we get a vaccine, we’re going to need all hands on deck distributing it as fast as possible - shamelessly politicizing this is dangerous and stupid," Sasse said.

During an in interview with Good Morning America, Cuomo said it was bad news the vaccine will become available under the Trump administration.   

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is celebrating the milestone.

