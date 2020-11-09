Ben Sasse Rips Cuomo for 'Shameless Politicizing' of Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine

Republican Senator Ben Sasse is slamming New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for "shamelessly" politicizing the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

“What on earth is Governor Cuomo talking about? This is great news and everyone - Republicans and Democrats and apolitical folks - should all be jointly thrilled about the possibility of an effective vaccine. After this nasty virus has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and put millions out of work, it is beyond disgusting that Governor Cuomo would use a glimmer of hope for another worn-out ‘Trump is bad’ talking point. When we get a vaccine, we’re going to need all hands on deck distributing it as fast as possible - shamelessly politicizing this is dangerous and stupid," Sasse said.

During an in interview with Good Morning America, Cuomo said it was bad news the vaccine will become available under the Trump administration.

!@NYGovCuomo says it’s “bad news” Pfizer’s Covid vaccine came during the Trump Admin; says he’s going to work w/ other governors to “stop” distribution “before it does damage" pic.twitter.com/ULembNWokW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is celebrating the milestone.

HUGE NEWS: Thanks to the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump, @pfizer announced its Coronavirus Vaccine trial is EFFECTIVE, preventing infection in 90% of its volunteers. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 9, 2020