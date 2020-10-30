McConnell: Dems 'Trying to Invent a Justification for Feeling Outraged' Over ACB



The majority leader also explained why he rebuffed President Trump's repeated demands that Senate Republicans end the legislative filibuster, and affirmed that he's opposed to court-packing regardless of which party is in charge:

BENSON: A lot of those [court-packing] threats and demands, frankly -- I know AOC and The Squad just joined that chorus -- it seems premised, that whole push, on President Trump losing. Let’s just say President Trump surprises everyone again, and wins again, what is your position on packing the courts and getting President Trump some new seats on the Supreme Court to fill? I think that their position might change. What’s your position if President Trump wins and Republicans are in a position to add seats?

MCCONNELL: There’s no change needed. I agree with Justice Ginsburg, nine is the right number. People may have forgotten President Trump appointed me to change the filibuster rule in the Senate --

BENSON: Right.

MCCONNELL: -- and I said no to him.

BENSON: Why?

MCCONNELL: I said no to him, I thought he was wrong about that, because I think it’s -- the essence of the Senate is the filibuster rule applying to the legislative calendar guarantees that majority has to work with the minority in order to achieve what it desires. And – so no, I don’t – I think none of those changes are needed. I would – if the president brought the matter up again, President Trump, I would say, no, sir, that’s not good for the Senate, nor good for the country.