Must Watch: The Best Political Ad of All Time?

Let's face it: 2020 has not lent itself to many "Friday Fun" posts, so let's enjoy the opportunity when one presents itself. Congressman Dan Crenshaw is the main star of the ad, the purpose of which is to highlight and promote a young group of Texas Republicans running in key Congressional districts. Democrats gained a handful of seats in the Lone Star State last cycle, and the nation's largest red state is shaping up to be a pink-tinted battleground this year. Crenshaw and team decided to think outside of the traditional political box on this one, which is more of a movie trailer than a campaign ad. Leaning into as many action flick tropes as possible, replete with cheesy acting, we watch as Crenshaw amusingly assembles an impressive (and diverse) squad of 'superheroes' to defeat Democrats in November. It's well done and entertaining, regardless of one's political beliefs. So without further ado, I present to you, Texas Reloaded:

My personal favorite moments are when Crenshaw lifts his eye patch and uses an eye laser to help decode his special "mission impossible-style" instructions, and the hilarious, frenzied, 24-esque depiction of hacking -- interrupted by Crenshaw literally pulling a plug. Clocking in at just under four minutes, it's a long for an ad of any sort, but worth every second. And I suspect it's accomplishing its goal. I found myself googling members of the assembled team to learn more about them. I'll leave you with an appeal from Crenshaw himself: If you like this team, please donate whatever you can to https://t.co/60p70BSVNr!



These candidates are in tight races, and they can WIN. Please help us out! https://t.co/lzuiKXaZtZ — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 25, 2020

He might have added, and don't mess with Texas.