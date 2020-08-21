Minnesota: Mob Destroys Effigy of Journalist, in Her Driveway, Because She's Married to a Police Official

As violent attacks and endless riots continue to roil Portland -- I'll pause and note that the destructive and dangerous upheaval has continued in spite of the diminished federal presence, which was always an idiotic scapegoat for leftist politicians -- agitators in other cities are often overshadowed. But the radical Left in Minneapolis found a way to distinguish themselves this week by expanding the disturbing practice of descending upon the personal residences of "social justice" targets. In this case, it wasn't a politician, a senior official, a local police chief, or even a nationally-prominent political commentator. It was a local journalist whose sin is being married to the "wrong" person:

The violent destruction of an effigy of a Minnesota journalist - @lizcollin - by protesters standing in the driveway of her home needs to be immediately denounced by the @mnspj and other journalists. This behavior is dangerous, harassing, and threatening. https://t.co/zcv78syp01 — Michael Brodkorb (@mbrodkorb) August 17, 2020

The message on the back of the effigy of Collin that was beaten in the driveway of her home referenced her work as a journalist. This violent protest was meant to intimidate a journalist in Minnesota. This behavior needs to be denounced by the @mnspj and other journalists. pic.twitter.com/FD1rd0KwsU — Michael Brodkorb (@mbrodkorb) August 17, 2020



Video of the menacing spectacle, with the effigy beating starting about an hour in:

The state's journalism guild got around to condemning this: "The MNSPJ said it supported the protesters' First Amendment rights but considered destroying an effigy of Collin on her property 'a direct threat against her as a journalist.'" The mob included a Democratic candidate for office:

Twitter videos show John Thompson, a DFL activist who last week won his primary for House District 67A in St. Paul, shouting into a microphone to the group of protesters. One clip shows him saying “You think we give a [expletive] about burning Hugo down?” In another, he says “[Expletive] Hugo.” Activists also smashed piñata effigies of Kroll and his wife, WCCO reporter Liz Collin, before dispersing. The rally drew more than 100 people who urged that both be fired from their jobs. In a joint statement issued late Monday afternoon, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput and Sheriff Dan Starry, said that they found that Thompson’s comments, “though grossly inappropriate,” didn’t violate felony statutes.

Hugo is the town where the couple lives. The mob has also picketed the station where Ms. Collin works, demanding her firing because they don't like her husband's job and object to his record. Female empowerment. One of their ringleaders doesn't sound remotely apologetic:

What I find interesting and sickening is that you are not calling upon @mnspj to denounce the violence, abuse, murder, and condoning of the behavior of killer cops by @lizcollin’s husband Bob KKKroll, head of the Minneapolis Police Federation. His behavior is actually dangerous. https://t.co/BzCPejrZqf — Nekima Levy Armstrong (@nvlevy) August 18, 2020



This person describes herself as a "civil rights lawyer" and "racial justice expert." If anyone had been arrested at this ugly scene, perhaps for trespassing, one wonders if the Minnesota Freedom Fund would've promptly bailed them out. That organization has helped secure the release of rioters, accused murderers, attempted cop killers and convicted rapists, dipping into coffers flush with donations from leftists all over the country, including celebrities and Biden campaign staffers. One wonders if Minnesotans, who haven't voted for a Republican presidential ticket since 1972, might be getting sick of the upheaval besetting their state, and the Democratic leaders who've indulged or ignored outrageous conduct:



"If this is true, we should expect to see similar tightening in Wisconsin [and] Michigan. If not, it’s an outlier," writes Amy Walter. She's right, although Minnesota is experiencing some unique dynamics, as referenced above. I'll simply note that it's the second recent poll showing a margin-of-error race in Minnesota, a state President Trump strategically visited this week. And in case you missed it, this was part of his messaging on the trip. It's not a coincidence:

Remember the African immigrant firefighter whose life savings went up in smoke when rioters burned down his Minneapolis sports bar? He appeared with POTUS this week. Trump campaign aides donated to his GoFundMe. Biden aides famously donated to an org that bailed out rioters: https://t.co/MCKPUeEhMU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 19, 2020



