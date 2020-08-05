Joe Biden
VIP

Report: Biden's VP Selection Decision Has Boiled Down to These Two Women...

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
|
 @guypbenson
|
Posted: Aug 05, 2020 1:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Report: Biden's VP Selection Decision Has Boiled Down to These Two Women...

The 2020 Democratic National Convention was originally slated for mid July, with the opening night slated for the 13th of last month.  As we approach August's second week, we are still waiting on the selection and announcement of Joe Biden's running mate.  Biden told reporters at a rare press conference last week that the decision would be made in the "first week in August;" ie, this week.  Then his team punted things into next week, and now it looks like the timeline may be slipping further:


Axios is out with a report today citing a dozen or so sources who "believe" that the choice is down to just two potential running mates:

To continue reading, join Townhall VIP

Your support is more vital than ever to help us continue fighting. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Dianne Feinstein Was Not Happy With GOP Senator Slamming Sally Yates for Her 'I Know Nothing' Antics
Matt Vespa

‘Somebody Needs to Go to Jail’: Senate GOP Should Hammer Blackmailer Sally Yates In Today's Obamagate Hearing
Matt Vespa
'Why The Hell Would I Take a Test?' Biden Now Denies Ever Taking Cognitive Ability Test
Ellie Bufkin

RECAP: Former Deputy AG Sally Yates Gets Grilled on Crossfire Hurricane
Exclusive: McConnell Campaign Hits McGrath For Calling Portland Violence 'Peaceful'
Reagan McCarthy

The Democratic National Convention Is Going to Be Missing One Rather Important Guest
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular