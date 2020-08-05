Report: Biden's VP Selection Decision Has Boiled Down to These Two Women...

The 2020 Democratic National Convention was originally slated for mid July, with the opening night slated for the 13th of last month. As we approach August's second week, we are still waiting on the selection and announcement of Joe Biden's running mate. Biden told reporters at a rare press conference last week that the decision would be made in the "first week in August;" ie, this week. Then his team punted things into next week, and now it looks like the timeline may be slipping further:

. ?@ericgarcetti? says Biden’s final VEEP interviews could slip into next week, per CBS. Timeline keeps a-slidin pic.twitter.com/gjbv1yrB1l — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) August 5, 2020