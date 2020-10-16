Biden's ABC Town Hall Featured Questions From an Obama Speechwriter and Wife of a Democrat Politician

You may think that after MSNBC beclowned themselves by featuring avowed Democrat voters as "undecided" during a recent town hall with Joe Biden, ABC wouldn't dare attempt the same thing. But, you would be wrong.

On Thursday night, Biden participated in a town hall with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, featuring people in the audience with approved questions for Joe Biden to answer. While President Trump was busy debating NBC's Savannah Guthrie a few networks over, being interrupted throughout the duration, and facing only a handful of questions from voters, Biden eased his way through two hours of gentle questioning from his fan Stephanopoulos and supposedly random members of the public.

But we should not be so foolish as to fall for this again. The people asking Biden questions in these very carefully planned and choreographed town halls have been thoroughly vetted by team Biden and ABC isn't about to let their prized candidate go out there and look bad.

So, just like MSNBC did earlier this month, when they hosted an "infomercial for Joe Biden" and advertised it as a town hall, ABC plucked dyed-in-the-wool Democrats to question Biden on live television and credit them as unbiased. Fox News reported on this story:

One of the questioners at the ABC-hosted event was Nathan Osburn, a former speechwriter for the Obama White House. Osburn specifically worked for the Office of Public Affairs at the Commerce Department under the Obama-Biden administration and at the Small Business Administration. Osburn's profession was listed as "communications" on the ABC town hall graphic and his city was listed as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Osburn was quoted in the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this year as "a former Obama administration speechwriter" who had created a "Philly for Pete group" aimed at boosting former Democratic presidential primary candidate Pete Buttigieg. And the LGBTQ Victory Institute listed Osburn as a senior speechwriter for the Small Business Administration in an article praising the Obama-Biden administration for its LGBTQ hiring practices… …Another questioner at the town hall was Mieke Haeck, who ABC presented as a physical therapist from State College, Pa. Haeck is also the wife of Ezra Nanes, a high-profile Democrat in Pennsylvania who in 2018 ran a campaign challenging Republican state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman. Nanes is currently an at-large member of the Centre County Democratic Committee. Centre County is the county in which State College resides.

Haeck's question for Biden also drew sharp controversy, as she asked whether Biden would protect rights for her transgender 8-year-old child.

Meanwhile, Trump was pressed repeatedly on absurd topics such as QAnon conspiracy theorists and then being accused again of failing to condemn white supremacy, just seconds after condemning white supremacy.

The Democrat machine and the Biden campaign have proven over and over that they are not going to play fair. Now, with less than three weeks until Election Day, the Trump campaign must stay the course and continue to drive home the winning message of jobs, a strong economy, and recovery from this pandemic.