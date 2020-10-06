War for the White House Podcast: President Trump Leaves Walter Reed, VP Debate Preview

The "War for the White House" podcast is a twice a week podcast featuring your favorite voices from Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com as we enter the final countdown to Election Day in November.

In the 15th edition of "War for the White House," HotAir's Jazz Shaw, Townhall.com's Ellie Bufkin, and PJ Media's Matt Margolis discuss the president's recovery from COVID-19 and whether his gallant return to the White House served as a rallying cry or missed the mark.

Also discussed: What to expect from Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Pence tomorrow night in Utah as they square off in the VP Debate. Is Harris up to the challenge of actually facing a conservative on the debate stage and will she prove to those questioning Biden's health that she can assume the role of president? Polls still show Biden on top as we surge into the last month before the election, but the gang discusses whether or not that actually matters and whether we really learned anything in 2016.

