Catholic Organization Shreds Biden, Launches Massive Campaign Against Him

Throughout the campaign, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has attempted to woo Christian voters by affirming his devout faith and history as a practicing Catholic. But despite his photo-ops with a rosary and insistence that he regularly attends mass, one Catholic organization is calling his bluff.

On Wednesday, CatholicVote announced a $9.7 million dollar campaign meant to reach voters in battleground states to clarify Biden's moral platform, which includes support for abortion at any point during pregnancy.

Today, we're launching a $9.7 million campaign targeting Catholic voters in key swing states to expose Joe Biden’s anti-Catholic record and policy agenda. — CatholicVote.org (@CatholicVote) September 15, 2020

"The organization also announced that it has full time staff in 6 states and over 2,000 community captains representing unique Catholic parishes across these states, and thousands of volunteers," a statement from the organization said. "CatholicVote plans to reach over 5 million active Catholics in battleground states during this election cycle."

President of CatholicVote, Brian Burch, outlined Biden's long history of supporting platforms that fly in the face of Catholic values. Burch said his self-proclaimed faith is essentially meaningless if it is not followed by actions that reflect it.

“Joe Biden’s record makes clear he will not protect our Catholic values or defend our way of life. For Catholics who cherish the Faith and their freedom to live it, a Biden presidency represents an existential threat," said Burch. “Catholics are less focused on Joe Biden’s claims about his personal faith, and instead on what his policies would do to the culture, and their freedom to live out their own beliefs."

The organization went on to point out the importance of Catholic Americans in the national election.

"Twenty-three percent of the electorate in 2016 was Catholic," CatholicVote said. "Trump won the Catholic vote 52-45 in 2016, and the winner of the Catholic vote has won every presidential election since 1976, except one."

As the Democrat Party has lurched further to the left in recent years, pro-life Democrats have essentially gone extinct as their party has shifted away from the era of the Kennedys and into the era of "shout your abortion."

Pro-life journalist Alexandra DeSanctis explained on Twitter that Biden has long forsaken pro-life Democrats, choosing instead to ride the coattails of the most radically pro-abortion leftists in the nation.

Joe Biden supports:

-“codifying” Roe, which, along with Doe v. Bolton, permits unrestricted abortion until birth

-a Roe v. Wade litmus test for judges

-legislation to permit post-viability abortion for undefined “health” reasons

-taxpayer-funded abortion with no enumerated limits https://t.co/5K7bXqQGIo — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) September 16, 2020

CatholicVote also produced an emotional, pro-life ad as part of their initiative to reach Catholic voters before the election.

"A sacred belief. An indispensable truth. Catholics everywhere know all life is sacred," the narrator says.

Sister Dede Byrne then charges believers to stand up for all human life.

"We must fight against a legislative agenda that supports, and even celebrates, destroying life in the womb." She goes on to state plainly that a vote for Biden-Harris would be a vote for "the most anti-life presidential ticket ever."



