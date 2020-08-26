The Daily Beast Used A Shocking Racial Slur Against Non-White Speakers at the RNC

Left-wing political magazine the Daily Beast tweeted out an op-ed on Wednesday that charged the Republican Party with using "token minorities" to shore up support from white voters.

The tweet also took aim at 18-year-old Nick Sandmann, who gave a blistering rebuke of leftist media attacks against conservatives in his Tuesday night speech at the Republican National Convention.

"Nicholas Sandmann was one of the night's stars, but no GOP event would be complete without token minorities to absolve the party of its race-baiting and appeals to white grievance," the tweet said.

Nicholas Sandmann was one of the night's stars, but no GOP event would be complete without token minorities to absolve the party of its race-baiting and appeals to white grievance, writes Kali Holloway.https://t.co/KLI3pQQv5X — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 26, 2020

The op-ed linked in the tweet, written by Kali Halloway, an activist who founded an organization with the purpose of eliminating Confederate monuments, goes on to blast Sandmann for complaining about cancel culture while speaking in a prime time slot.

"Nothing says cancel culture like a prime RNC speaking slot," she wrote. In fact, Sandmann recently won a multi-million dollar settlement with left-wing media outlets like the Washington Post and CNN for their defamatory coverage of a viral video in which the teen was wearing a MAGA hat. Sandmann, only 16 at the time, was harassed, threatened, and dragged through the mud for months because of the erroneous and irresponsible coverage by corporate media.

Attempts by a CNN analyst and other left-wing outlets to drag Sandmann's name through the mud even continued during his speech last night, despite Halloway's claim that the teenager and recent high school graduate was not a victim of cancel culture.

Beyond the author's slam against Sandmann, however, Halloway's insisted that no non-white person who participated in the RNC should be considered anything other than a "token minority."

Over the first two days of the convention, many powerful, minority voices have given speeches in support of the president. Among them have been Baltimore congressional candidate Kim Klacik, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), State Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA), Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former NFL star Herschel Walker, and former Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Sen. Scott was also called a token by Democrats this summer after introducing a bill for police reform in response to civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin referred to Scott's efforts as inadequate and that "we cannot waste this historic moment, this singular opportunity."

"Let's not do something that is a token, half-hearted approach," Durbin said of the bill, which was authored by Scott, the only Black GOP member of the senate. Scott said the remark "hurts my soul."

As appalling and racist as Halloway's charge against conservative minorities is, the sentiment is a common thread in the Democratic Party, including by their nominee for president Joe Biden. Biden famously told Black radio host Charlamagne tha God that he fully expected all Black Americans to vote for him.

"If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black," Biden said. He apologized but then echoed his own remarks months later when he told a group of Black and Hispanic reporters that African Americans didn't really have diversity of thought.

"Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things."

Although racist slams against minorities who deviate from leftist ideology aren't something that is new for Democrats and their media allies, the Daily Beast tweet and column still stirred ire online.

this headline is grossly racist. — Patricia (@IdealPatricia) August 26, 2020

The Daily Beast calls every Black and minority Trump supporter a "token" and yet conservatives are the racists? This circle of logic blows my mind. https://t.co/pnQJ2ztX03 — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) August 26, 2020

Do you ever think for a second that maybe those folks are there because they want to be?? Ya’ll are sooooo tolerant. — Billie-Jean (@BiIIieJG) August 26, 2020