Russia, the Popular Vote, and Hatred of Trump: Hillary Clinton Plays the Hits for the DNC

"I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a better president," 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said in the opening of her night three speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Broadcasting from her home in upstate New York, Clinton, streaming live unlike her husband on Tuesday, attempted to hit a note of hope and excitement for Biden. Sadly, her bitterness over her loss four years ago, her unmasked hatred of President Trump, and her adherence to a heavily debunked narrative of Russian collusion with the president got the best of her and she gave the speech we all expected.

Clinton urged viewers not to forget to vote, reminding them that she lost by a close margin. Actually, she besmirched the constitutional Electoral College and rode the wave of the popular but ignorant talking point that, in fact, she had won the election by popular vote. Only the constitution got in her way.

"Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes and still lose – take it for me," Clinton said. "So we need numbers overwhelming."

Clinton said that although she expressed nothing but contempt for Trump during the election cycle in 2016, she had hoped that he would govern in a way she would have approved. Sadly, she said, he failed to meet that mark.

Again insisting that a big Democratic turnout at the polls was key to Biden-Harris success, Hillary reverted to her well-known refrain of insisting that the election was stolen from her with the assistance of a "foreign adversary."

Trump would "sneak or steal" the election away from the rightful winners, she said.

Hillary Clinton continues her refusal to accept the 2016 presidential election results, claims again Trump will "sneak or steal" the election or that a "foreign adversary (Russia)" may choose the president — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 20, 2020

As predicted by the media, Clinton also couldn't resist giving the nation the "I told you so" speech she's likely had bottled up since November 2016.

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn’t realize how dangerous he was;' 'I wish I could go back and do it over; Or worst, 'I should have voted,'" she said. "This can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election...no matter what, vote."

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn’t realize how dangerous he was;' 'I wish I could go back and do it over; Or worst, 'I should have voted,'" Hillary Clinton says at #DemConvention.



"This can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election...no matter what, vote." pic.twitter.com/Br1kRygNBi — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2020

Still, Hillary marched on and played by the rules of the new far-left faction of the Democratic Party that has taken hold since her 2016 loss. She endorsed the avowed Marxist organization Black Lives Matter, called for racial justice, and continued to hammer on Trump's incompetence.

Did you have @HillaryClinton giving a mid speech BLM endorsement on your bingo card? pic.twitter.com/0VacHeoRhd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 20, 2020

Still, as the convention stretched into the second hour of their third night, Clinton was a surprisingly optimistic voice amid a sea of negativity. If only she could accept her 2016 defeat, she could give the Biden-Harris ticket meaningful support.