Election 2020

The 'Silent Majority' Is Roaring For Trump, But the Media Ignores Them Completely

Ellie Bufkin
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 2:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

If one were to believe wholeheartedly in the America portrayed by social media and cable news, they would think that President Trump is loathed by most of the country and Joe Biden is looking at guaranteed victory in November. 

News outlets have focused heavily on stories of civil unrest, protests, and looting in the past few months, framing a nation on the precipice of total fracture. Stories flood front pages about major cities voting to defund their own police department, even as murders and other violent crimes spike. 

Each day, President Trump's words to the press and on social media are dissected and found wanting by his detractors. A daily snapshot of "trending topics" on Twitter shows a nation disgusted with their leader and the waning number of people who support him. 

To follow the news and politics of the internet community, it seems we live in a country gripped by fear over COVID-19 and hapless leaders like the president and his followers are daily putting more American lives in danger. A venture outside of the glowing TV, phone, and laptop screens tells a different story, however, one of fortitude, resilience, and community. 

Although these stories aren't told by news networks and they don't trend on Twitter, they share the voice much of America, one filled with hope and perseverance, and yes, support for President Trump.

1. Seattle, Washington Pro-Police Rally

The stories out of Seattle to kick off the week were grim. The City Council voted to defund the police department by millions even after a summer marked by months of unrest, lawlessness, an actual protest occupation that led to several murders. The budgetary cuts for the remainder of 2020 alone would cause the layoffs of 100 officers, most of whom belonged to an academy class that represented the most diverse recruitment effort in Seattle's history. 

To trust the coverage of the events in Seattle would mean believing the city is inhabited only by the furthest left, socialist faction of America. Not widely reported, however, was the throngs of protesters who assembled outside of City Hall on Sunday to cry out in defense of the Seattle Police Department and rally peacefully for America. Unsurprisingly, that rally also incorporated sound support for the reelection of President Trump, who has steadfastly vowed to restore law and order to the city. 

2. Lake Okoboji, Iowa Boaters for Trump Rally

No one shows unbridled support for President Trump quite like America's boaters. At Lake Okoboji in Iowa this weekend, thousands of floating ralliers waved MAGA flags, American flags, and other symbols of patriotic pride. This weekend, more than 1,000 boats converged on Lake Okoboji in Iowa to bust the narrative of the "silent majority."

3. Biloxi, Mississippi Boaters for Trump Rally

Boaters gathered en masse during a sweltering summer weekend in Mississippi to show their patriotism and support the reelection of the president. The enthusiastic support for Trump from sea-loving Americans is no coincidence. As a boat owner pointed out to me this weekend, many boaters are also small business owners and, naturally, they are supporters of the president. 

4. Montauk, New York 'TrumpStock' Rally 

In a part of the country much less associated with support of Trump, thousands of boaters and spectators gathered in the Hamptons on Long Island to show their support for the president ahead of a fundraiser in Southampton. 

The event was also attended by several members of the Trump family, including Don, Jr., Tiffany, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Eric. Inclement weather didn't slow down the massive showing of boats; the route was even expanded at the last minute to include all participants. 

5. Cleveland, Ohio Pro-Trump Boat Parade

On Thursday, the president touched down in Ohio for a fundraiser and tour of the Whirlpool factory. His local supporters in the battleground state made sure to share their enthusiasm with a boat parade that attracted several hundred. 

Even on the water, flags waved not only for Trump but for the police, for liberty, and for America. As the media continues to label avid support of American values and the president embodied only by a "silent majority," throngs of Americans prove each week that they do not intend to be silent. 

Most Popular