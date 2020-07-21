Did a WH Reporter Just Call Kayleigh McEnany a ‘Lying B*tch’ During the Briefing?

Shortly after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany concluded her Tuesday briefing, astute viewers noticed that one reporter may have called McEnany the unofficial second worst name a woman can be called.

During a heated back and forth with Al Jazeera English reporter Kimberly Halkett during the questions portion of the briefing, McEnany stopped the far-left reporter from asking a third question of Russian election meddling. While still on an active microphone, however, Halkett muttered one more thing before the Press Secretary moved on to the next activist "reporter" in the White House press pool.

Halkett's attempted third baseless accusation-slash-question was again about Russian meddling conspiracies, a subject McEnany was ready to move on from. It was then that the Press Secretary issued the Al Jazeera reporter her signature briefing room smack down, squashing the fire of anti-Trump rhetoric with ice-cold facts.

"There are questions about mass mail-out voting, and I know you don't want to hear them, which is why you talk over me," McEnany fired back after being badgered by Halkett. "You've gotten two questions which is more than some of your colleagues," she then said when Halkett refused to concede.

While the next reporter attempted to redirect the line of questioning to Chinese vaccination research, Halkett continued her pursuit of McEnany and what she said next set social media on fire with questions.

(GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING)

Twitter users immediately weighed in on the matter, splicing the clip of Halkett trailing off in a huff and trying to determine what she said. Halkett denied saying the word, saying instead that she accused McEnany of refusing to engage.

Hmmm. Some Twitter users rejected her explanation but others quickly noted that they could hear both sides of the story when they listened to the clip again. The confusion over transcribing the brief clip quickly drew comparisons to a viral image of a blue dress that a lot people thought was gold.

Others compared it to an audio clip that made the rounds in which someone saying the word "Laurel" sounded somewhat like "Yanny."

The audio of Hacklett on Tuesday led some to call for revocation of her press pass for using an expletive against McEnany. It turns out, even if innocent in the matter she had been in trouble for using the 'b-word' before.

Whether or not she said that word, however, critics noted that her behavior was not becoming of a journalist privileged with access to the White House.