Son of Federal Judge Murdered, Husband Shot in Apparently Targeted Attack

A North Brunswick, New Jersey neighborhood was rocked on Sunday evening when a gunman reportedly disguised as a delivery driver opened fire on a man and his son when they opened the front door of their home.

Dressed in a FedEx uniform, the as-yet unidentified shooter was accused of shooting Mark Anderl, husband of US District Court Judge Esther Salas, and their 20-year-old son Daniel. Police say that the younger Anderl, a law student at Catholic University, answered the door to the shooter and was shot several times. His father, a criminal defense attorney, came to the door just behind him.

Daniel, the couple's only child, was reportedly shot through the heart and died. Mark was rushed to a local hospital where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently said to be in critical condition.

Judge Salas was not harmed in the attack, police say she was in the family's basement at the time of the shooting. She has not yet commented on the tragedy.

Law enforcement investigating several possible motivations for the killer, but have not yet ruled out a random attempted home invasion gone awry. Both the FBI and the U.S. Marshals are investigating the shooting in addition to North Brunswick police.

Salas was appointed to the US District Court of New Jersey in 2011 by President Barack Obama. She had most famously presided over a case involving reality television star Teresa Guidice and her husband Joe Guidice who were charged with several counts of fraud in 2013.

More recently, Salas was appointed to preside over a lawsuit involving investors of Deutsche Bank who accused the financial institution of improperly disclosing accusations of clients money laundering and fraud. One such client was accused sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August of 2019 by apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail. Rumors that his death was not suicide have persisted since that time.

Salas has also been linked to several cases involving violent gang crimes. The FBI, who is leading the investigation into the attack, has not confirmed whether the shooter was seeking retaliation against the judge and her family or if he attacked them at random.

The FBI said on Monday that they are seeking only one suspect in the deadly shooting of Salas' family. Details that led authorities to pinpoint only one suspect were not immediately made clear.

The mayor of North Brunswick Francis Womack said that Salas had been the target of threats before stemming from her work as a federal judge. But he said that he was not aware of any threats made against Salas or her family in recent days.

"As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any," Womack said.

The suspect was described by police as being a white male wearing a face covering in a FedEx uniform. Witnesses say that he fled the scene in a typical car, not a delivery truck. Womack said authorities were hard at work trying to identify that vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.