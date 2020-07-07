Amid Raging Violence, Here's What NYC Prosecutor Cy Vance Thinks Is Important Right Now

The District Attorney of Manhattan has utterly failed in his duty to prosecute criminals currently plaguing New York City. Over the last few days, both district commanders of Manhattan in the Southern and Northern areas of the borough have lambasted the DA, Cy Vance, for completely ignoring the shootings which have increased by 140 percent since this time last year.

"Manhattan DA Cy Vance where are you? No show at any shooting scene!!!" Assistant Chief of Patrol Borough Manhattan South Stephen Hughes tweeted. "Our community is being attacked, there have been 24 people shot in the city in the past 24 hours....Where Are You!!!"

Manhattan DA Cy Vance where are you? No show at any shooting scene!!! Our community is being attacked, there have been 24 people shot in the city in the past 24 hours....Where Are You!!! — NYPD Manhattan South (@NYPDPBMS) July 5, 2020

Disgraceful the amount of people shot in Manhattan North in the past 24 hours! Where are the elected officials and violence interupter!! The community is suffering!! — NYPD Patrol Borough Manhattan North (@NYPDPBMN) July 5, 2020

Like many major cities across the country, New York seems to be under siege as a vicious uptick in violent crime has set in following weeks of protests, riots, and looting by Black Lives Matter and other far-left groups. More than 60 people were shot just over Fourth of July weekend, raising alarms for NYPD, currently facing a $1 billion budget cut that was approved by the great majority of elected leaders.

But Cy Vance has apparently been too busy forming a criminal charge against a woman who called 9-1-1 to report that she was being threatened by an African American man in Central Park last month. Amy Cooper called the emergency number when she felt threatened by a bird watcher who confronted her for having her dog off a leash. The man, who is black, admitted that he told Cooper he was going to call her dog over to him and that she "wouldn't like it."

Cooper was then filmed by the man making the 9-1-1 call and emotionally telling the operator that she was being harassed and threatened by an African American man. That video went viral and people slammed Cooper for potentially putting the black man at risk for police brutality by placing the phone call. In no time, the cancel mob had stripped Cooper of her job, her reputation, and even her dog. She later apologized for placing the call, saying she misunderstood the intentions of the man who confronted her in the park.

Now she also faces criminal charges for placing that call. Cy Vance filed charges against Cooper on Monday for filing a false police report. Her defense attorney Robert Barnes noted the absurdity of Vance's move to criminalize a woman's mistake.

"Once all the facts are known, Amy Cooper will be found not guilty of the single, misdemeanor charge filed in this case," said Barnes. "The rush to judgment by some in the public, in this cancel culture epidemic, will be proven as wrong as cancel culture itself. She lost her job, her home, and her public life. Now some demand she lose her freedom? How many lives are we going to destroy over misunderstood 60-second videos on social media?"

Vance has been heavily criticized throughout his 10+ years as the DA of New York County for inserting his own progressive politics into the rule of law. After decades of low crime rates and a thriving economy in NYC following a major crackdown in policing and enforcing the rule of law, it seems Vance, with the support of Mayor Bill de Blasio, are determined to undo all the hard work of the NYPD and the people of the city.

Vance's own Twitter timeline fails to mention the shocking increase in death and violent crimes in his city street, instead touting the District Attorney's office refusal to prosecute Black Lives Matter protesters, providing special legal protection fro illegal immigrants, and campaigning for convicted felons to receive federal aid.