7 Times the 'Pro-Palestine' Crowd Made Their Violent End-Game Abundantly Clear

Elise McCue
Elise McCue  |  January 24, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The "pro-Palestine" mob continues to flaunt its thinly veiled violent intentions — and they think you’re stupid enough not to notice.

As Israel Defense Forces (IDF) respond to the attacks from Hamas terrorists and the increasingly dire hostage situation for those still held in Hamas captivity within the Gaza Strip, "pro-Palestine" protestors across the country have taken to the streets with vitriol. 

From the aggressive to the plain ignorant, the only thing being demonstrated by these "pro-Palestine" protestors is an unashamed call for violence against Jews and the Western principles that stand in these radical demonstrators' way.

Cancerous Protests

Pro-Palestine protesters targeted the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on Monday, accusing the hospital of contributing to genocide by accepting a donation from billionaire Ken Griffin who spoke out against an antisemitic letter penned by Harvard students.

A video shows what appears to be sick children receiving treatment inside the hospital looking down as the angry mob surrounded and shouted up the building walls.

A Call to 'Normalize Massacres'

This UK protester’s call to action was to “normalize massacre as the status quo” when speaking at a large pro-Palestine rally. The crowd he was speaking to sported signs displaying the Jhadist flag, most recognizably used by terror groups Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Pro-Hamas and Proud

Hordes of pro-Hamas protesters and paraphernalia were on display at the March for Gaza in Washington D.C. last Monday. March-goers proudly waved Jihadist and Hamas flags, as well as flags displaying Hamas’ leader on a Palestinian flag.

Protesters also flew the latest iterations of the LGBTQ+ flag, trans flag, and Bi-POC pride flag because surely Islamic fundamentalists like Hamas are inclusive, right?

Aggravated Assault Against Jews

A man sporting a Keffiyah at a New York City protest screamed and argued with a Jewish man filming the interaction. As the protester grew increasingly aggravated, fellow protesters had to hold him back. The man behind the camera warned him to “get that mace away,” and the protester punched the man.

Intifada Ignoramus

This person’s choice of sign was not fully intentional, making this particular example even more egregious as this white protestor admits he doesn’t know what his sign means. He admits he “doesn’t actually know the definition of the word ‘intifada,’” an Arabic word meaning a rebellion or uprising.

Airport Blockade

I would be remiss not to mention these protestors for doing the seemingly impossible and managing to make the airport experience even more insufferable. To show solidarity with the Palestinian people, these protestors in NYC and Los Angeles locked arms and stopped traffic for ordinary civilians just trying to survive the airport loop.

A Los Angeles Police Department report stated that 35 people were arrested for rioting and one for battery of a police officer. The LAPD also accused them of “attacking uninvolved passerbys[sic] in their vehicles.”

Commie Comrades

It is hard to believe pro-Palestine protestors are fighting against “genocide” when avid supporters of Vladimir Lenin, the Russian dictator who killed an estimated 8 million civilians and 1.5 million combatants, are on their side.

Communist group The Socialist Appeal, the British section of The International Marxist Tendency, tabled outside during a large pro-Palestine march through central London last Saturday, Jan. 13. Members of the group handed out magazines that read “Lenin Lives!” pamphlets, books, stickers.

