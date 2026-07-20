The FDA Still Doesn't Know Who Caused the Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak

Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the DHS Funding Fight
Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the...
Here's What Was Found in the NYC Federal Plaza Arson Suspect's Cart
Here's What Was Found in the NYC Federal Plaza Arson Suspect's Cart
Here's the Video of the NYC Federal Building Arson Suspect Being Arrested
Here's the Video of the NYC Federal Building Arson Suspect Being Arrested
Hunter Biden Says This Was His Father's Biggest Mistake When He Was President
Hunter Biden Says This Was His Father's Biggest Mistake When He Was President
Mamdani Gets Kicked Down for Trying to Take a World Cup Victory Lap
Mamdani Gets Kicked Down for Trying to Take a World Cup Victory Lap
Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists
Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists
VIP
Toxic Femininity Will Silence Us All
Toxic Femininity Will Silence Us All
Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber
Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal...
Brandon Gill Once Destroyed This Democrat Talking Point About Somalis
Brandon Gill Once Destroyed This Democrat Talking Point About Somalis
These Two Prominent Democrats Just Endorsed Abdul El-Sayed
These Two Prominent Democrats Just Endorsed Abdul El-Sayed
Lee Zeldin Blasts the AI Data Center Fear Campaign and Calls on Leaders to 'Lean Into' AI
Lee Zeldin Blasts the AI Data Center Fear Campaign and Calls on Leaders...
Lindsey Graham's Sister Makes Major Announcement About Her Political Future
Lindsey Graham's Sister Makes Major Announcement About Her Political Future
Trump Personally Green Lights New 'SAVE America Act' Tactic
Trump Personally Green Lights New 'SAVE America Act' Tactic
These Catholic Nuns Are Suing New York Over Its Assisted Dying Law
These Catholic Nuns Are Suing New York Over Its Assisted Dying Law
Tipsheet

The FDA Still Doesn't Know Who Caused the Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 20, 2026 4:30 PM
The FDA Still Doesn't Know Who Caused the Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has walked back its earlier claim that a cyclospora outbreak originated from contaminated iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico.

Advertisement

The parasite, which causes diarrhea and frequent bowel movements, affected multiple states across the country, and the FDA traced the outbreak to shredded lettuce distributed to Taco Bell locations.

"To clarify, this false-positive lab sample DOES NOT change the basis for FDA’s ongoing outbreak investigation or the overwhelming epidemiological data supporting the current voluntary recall by Taylor Farms," the FDA wrote in a statement. "Over the weekend, FDA alerted Taylor Farms that a new sample of shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico tested positive for Cyclospora during import examination at the Southern Border. This ended up being a false positive, and Taylor Farms was alerted to the corrective test result Sunday."

Taylor Farms, which is likely to face business fallout from the false identification, issued its own statement.

Yesterday, FDA informed Taylor Fresh Foods that one of its iceberg lettuce products from central Mexico had a “confirmed positive” test for cyclospora. Today, we were informed that FDA made a mistake, and this was a false positive. 

To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora. Acting on initial information provided by health officials, in an abundance of caution, we completed a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. Recalled product was limited to iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico. All other Taylor Farms products, including all Taylor Farms brand products, are not involved in the recall. 

Our thoughts remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak. We are committed to working with public health authorities as the ongoing outbreak investigation continues.

Recommended

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

FDA MEXICO

The false positive leaves the FDA without a confirmed source of the cyclospora outbreak as investigators continue searching for the parasite.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists Amy Curtis
Hunter Biden Says This Was His Father's Biggest Mistake When He Was President Jeff Charles
Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the DHS Funding Fight Matt Vespa
Here's What Was Found in the NYC Federal Plaza Arson Suspect's Cart Matt Vespa
Brandon Gill Once Destroyed This Democrat Talking Point About Somalis Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
Advertisement