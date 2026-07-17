Day 6 of Iran Strikes: America Is Crippling Iran's Supply Chain and Infrastructure

Thursday night was infrastructure and supply-chain night in Iran, as the U.S. military launched its sixth consecutive night of strikes on targets across the country. The apparent objective was to sever the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its supply lines and cripple the critical infrastructure that keeps them running. Many of the strikes concentrated around Bandar Abbas, a vital port city the IRGC relies on to control the Strait of Hormuz.

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U.S. Central Command wrote on X that last night’s strikes hit “military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities.” Around half a dozen bridges were struck in Hormozgan province, a railway station west of Bandar Abbas was destroyed, and reports are swirling that a civilian airport in Iranshahr, in southeastern Iran, was also hit.

NEW: The U.S. military is trying to isolate the IRGC with the latest wave of strikes in Iran targeting bridges and roads around the country's largest port on the Strait of Hormuz, Bandar Abbas.



The goal is to cut off key supply routes to one of Iran's most important military… pic.twitter.com/apXzq9A9ln — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 17, 2026

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Iran's infrastructure was hit HARD overnight, as a result of U.S. "shaping operations" intended to cut off IRGC logistics.



A list of targets hit:



•⁠ ⁠5-6 bridges in Hormozgan province



•⁠ ⁠Chabahar maritime tower was targeted (again) and destroyed



•⁠ ⁠A… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 17, 2026

Power plants were also struck, compounding the strain as Iran reels from a cascade of rolling blackouts. The country’s Energy Ministry is reportedly begging citizens to shut off their air-conditioning units to conserve power after American strikes damaged critical power lines. The very areas where Iranians are being asked to endure the heat are currently sweltering at over 120 degrees.

🚨🇮🇷 Iran is begging citizens to turn off their AC as U.S. strikes knock out power across the sweltering south...



-Iran's Energy Ministry is urging people nationwide to limit air conditioning to stabilize electricity for the south, after strikes damaged power lines feeding… pic.twitter.com/RdCQXgKPSK — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 17, 2026

The attacks offer only a taste of the much-discussed “bridge day” President Trump has warned about. A more serious version of these strikes remains possible in the future, as the president no longer has any desire to negotiate with Iran after they disrespected and broke the memorandum of understanding.

Tehran has retaliated in response to Thursday’s strikes, firing missiles and drones at civilian infrastructure in surrounding Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.

BREAKING: Iran has attacked and hit a water desalination and power generation plant in Kuwait, causing widespread damage including a fire and damage to a large number of electricity generation units, prompting emergency plans to be activated, per Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity.… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) July 17, 2026

BREAKING: Iran has launched extensive attacks on Qatar with at least 3-4 impacts in Doha minutes ago, with initial reports of impact on the US Al Udeid Air Base.



Simultaneous Iranian retaliation is ongoing across Gulf countries with explosions heard in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait,… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) July 17, 2026

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🇮🇷🇺🇸🇰🇼 The IRGC says it struck U.S. military infrastructure in Kuwait.



It claims it hit a missile detection and surveillance radar, several weapons depots, 2 M142 HIMARS launchers and a store of ATACMS ballistic missiles held in the depots, setting a base ablaze.



HIMARS is the… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 17, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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