Iran Leadership Tells Citizens to Ration Energy After U.S. and Israeli Strikes Cripple Infrastructure

Iranian leadership has now urged their citizens to begin energy conservation efforts after admitting that U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country have crippled their infrastructure, the Associate Press reported on Saturday.

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JUST IN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian:



Enemies are targeting our infrastructure and trying to surround us to make people dissatisfied and turn current satisfaction into discontent.



People should not allow the conditions for dissatisfaction to arise.



For now, we do not… pic.twitter.com/ycJPWtzSB4 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 25, 2026

Masoud Pezeshkian made the announcement regarding energy rationing on state-run television, stating: “Instead of turning on 10 lights at home, turn on two lights. What is wrong with that? They are destroying our infrastructure. They are placing us under siege so that people will become dissatisfied.”

Last month, Pezeshkian had claimed that targeted strike on Iranian energy infrastructure “will yield nothing” for the U.S, Israel, and regional partners. Now, he has back tracked.

I strongly condemn attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure. Such aggressive acts will yield nothing for the Zionist–American enemy & their supporters. This will complicate the situation & could have uncontrollable consequences, the scope of which could engulf the entire world. https://t.co/FGtTZZjA6Y — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 18, 2026

Pressure on Iranian energy has continued to increase after President Donald Trump issued orders to institute a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The Department of the Treasury has redoubled American efforts to cripple Iran by instituting new sanctions of Iran’s so-called “shadow” oil fleet.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced a new round of sanctions Friday targeting the Iranian Oil Trade and Shadow Fleet, levying sanctions against the China-based independent teapot refinery Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery… pic.twitter.com/6FWhhZCi66 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 24, 2026

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115) escorts the Iranian-flagged crude oil tanker, M/T HERBY, in the Indian Ocean, enforcing the ongoing blockade by the U.S. Navy against ports in Iran, April 24, 2026. pic.twitter.com/RXx4Lb8Lhm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 25, 2026

Peace talks between the two countries are set to resume with U.S. Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner leading the American delegation.

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