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Tipsheet

Iran Leadership Tells Citizens to Ration Energy After U.S. and Israeli Strikes Cripple Infrastructure

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 25, 2026 10:30 AM
Iran Leadership Tells Citizens to Ration Energy After U.S. and Israeli Strikes Cripple Infrastructure
Maxim Shemetov, Pool Photo via AP

Iranian leadership has now urged their citizens to begin energy conservation efforts after admitting that U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country have crippled their infrastructure, the Associate Press reported on Saturday.

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Masoud Pezeshkian made the announcement regarding energy rationing on state-run television, stating: “Instead of turning on 10 lights at home, turn on two lights. What is wrong with that? They are destroying our infrastructure. They are placing us under siege so that people will become dissatisfied.”

Last month, Pezeshkian had claimed that targeted strike on Iranian energy infrastructure “will yield nothing” for the U.S, Israel, and regional partners. Now, he has back tracked.

Pressure on Iranian energy has continued to increase after President Donald Trump issued orders to institute a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The Department of the Treasury has redoubled American efforts to cripple Iran by instituting new sanctions of Iran’s so-called “shadow” oil fleet.

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DONALD TRUMP ENERGY FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL

Peace talks between the two countries are set to resume with U.S. Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner leading the American delegation.

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