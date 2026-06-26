President Trump Declares War on the Communists: 'The Game Is On'

President Trump had one simple message for the communists who swept several New York congressional districts on Tuesday: “The game is on.”

"The Communists are finally making their move," the president wrote on Truth Social Thursday. "I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time."

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"It’s easy to be a Communist — All you have to do is say, 'I’ll give you everything,' but that means you’re taking it away from others that have earned it. Over thousands of years, that Ideology has not worked once. The game is on. Enjoy watching! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump reveals he's been waiting his WHOLE LIFE to take on the Communist uprising



"The game is on. Enjoy watching!"



Here we go 🔥



"The Communists are finally making their move. I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time. It’s easy to be a… pic.twitter.com/XjtHGB1bq0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2026

It’s unclear whether President Trump has a real policy plan to counter the rise of socialism on the left and its push to take over the establishment Democratic Party, or whether he simply intends to ramp up his rhetoric for the rest of his term. Either would be very much appreciated.

.@POTUS on Radical Left Democrats: "They want a lot of communists to come in... The people that they're pushing are communists — and this country is NOT going to have communists." pic.twitter.com/nPQZX2YEjr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 24, 2026

.@POTUS on the Democrat Party: "They're going Radical Left. You talk about the 'Democrat Socialists' — it's really Communist." pic.twitter.com/Cw8GERWpwg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 24, 2026

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani cemented his status as a kingmaker after three Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates he endorsed defeated incumbent Democrats in deep-blue districts. Those candidates made no secret of their hostility to immigration enforcement, President Trump, Israel, and, of course, the wealthy.

Their wins were driven largely by highly educated younger voters and higher-income voters, while minority voting blocs were less enthusiastic about the prospect of socialism.

Republicans are now gearing up for a fight they haven’t had to wage seriously since the Cold War, when conservatives built their identity in opposition to collectivism. It remains to be seen whether free-market orthodoxy will resonate more broadly with voters, as the socialist insurgency inside the Democratic Party turns New York City into its beachhead.

As the president said: Game on.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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