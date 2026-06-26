President Trump Declares War on the Communists: 'The Game Is On'

VIP
Politico's Headline About the World Cup Is Why the Media Is Mocked Endlessly
Politico's Headline About the World Cup Is Why the Media Is Mocked Endlessly
Postmaster General to States Being Uppity About Voter Roll Disclosure: No Mail-in Ballots for You Then
Postmaster General to States Being Uppity About Voter Roll Disclosure: No Mail-in Ballots...
Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch
Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch
C-SPAN Caller Blasts Dems for Opposing the SAVE America Act
C-SPAN Caller Blasts Dems for Opposing the SAVE America Act
Wow, a View Co-Host Actually Had a Sensible Take on the NY Socialist Takeover
Wow, a View Co-Host Actually Had a Sensible Take on the NY Socialist...
MS Now Guest Suffered a Total Meltdown Over the Supreme Court's Migrant Ruling
MS Now Guest Suffered a Total Meltdown Over the Supreme Court's Migrant Ruling
VIP
What's Up With All These Socialists Winning Elections?
What's Up With All These Socialists Winning Elections?
Greg Steube Proposes New House Rule That Would Bar New York's Socialists From Being Seated in Congress
Greg Steube Proposes New House Rule That Would Bar New York's Socialists From...
Founder of Lawn Service Non-Profit Hopes to Mark America's 250th by Cutting White House Grass
Founder of Lawn Service Non-Profit Hopes to Mark America's 250th by Cutting White...
The Next Stage of Iran’s War
The Next Stage of Iran’s War
Trans Desperation on Display
Trans Desperation on Display
French Ban on Iranian Opposition Rally Reveals the Movement’s Remarkable Capacity to Organize
French Ban on Iranian Opposition Rally Reveals the Movement’s Remarkable Capacity to Organ...
Due Process Doesn't Mean Legal Advice
Due Process Doesn't Mean Legal Advice
The Housing Bill Could Solve the Affordability Crisis, but Not in the Way Its Proponents Claim
The Housing Bill Could Solve the Affordability Crisis, but Not in the Way...
Tipsheet

President Trump Declares War on the Communists: 'The Game Is On'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 26, 2026 9:00 AM
President Trump Declares War on the Communists: 'The Game Is On'
The White House

President Trump had one simple message for the communists who swept several New York congressional districts on Tuesday: “The game is on.”

"The Communists are finally making their move," the president wrote on Truth Social Thursday. "I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time."

Advertisement

"It’s easy to be a Communist — All you have to do is say, 'I’ll give you everything,' but that means you’re taking it away from others that have earned it. Over thousands of years, that Ideology has not worked once. The game is on. Enjoy watching! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

It’s unclear whether President Trump has a real policy plan to counter the rise of socialism on the left and its push to take over the establishment Democratic Party, or whether he simply intends to ramp up his rhetoric for the rest of his term. Either would be very much appreciated.

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SOCIALISM

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani cemented his status as a kingmaker after three Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates he endorsed defeated incumbent Democrats in deep-blue districts. Those candidates made no secret of their hostility to immigration enforcement, President Trump, Israel, and, of course, the wealthy. 

Their wins were driven largely by highly educated younger voters and higher-income voters, while minority voting blocs were less enthusiastic about the prospect of socialism.

Republicans are now gearing up for a fight they haven’t had to wage seriously since the Cold War, when conservatives built their identity in opposition to collectivism. It remains to be seen whether free-market orthodoxy will resonate more broadly with voters, as the socialist insurgency inside the Democratic Party turns New York City into its beachhead.

As the president said: Game on.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch Matt Vespa
Don't Forget the Broader Context of the Iranian Memorandum Victor Davis Hanson
Postmaster General to States Being Uppity About Voter Roll Disclosure: No Mail-in Ballots for You Then Matt Vespa
Wow, a View Co-Host Actually Had a Sensible Take on the NY Socialist Takeover Matt Vespa
Rep. Brandon Gill Backs SNAP Director Into a Corner With One Simple Question Julia Cassidy
Fox Sports Host Had Three Words That Perfectly Describe the WNBA After Latest Caitlin Clark Fiasco Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement