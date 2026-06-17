Here's Why the Iran Deal Has Yet to Be Released to the Public

Vice President JD Vance revealed Tuesday why the text of the Iran deal has yet to be released, as speculation, propaganda, and mixed reports have swirled since it was announced on Sunday.

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In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Vance said the delay stems from diplomatic sensitivities, as the “deal” is actually a 60-day Memorandum of Understanding meant to set up talks toward a lasting peace agreement. He added that Iran and mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar, have asked the administration to ensure the rollout is handled carefully.

JD Vance on why they haven’t released the text of the MOU:



“There are sensitivities that exist in the Arab and Muslim world…” pic.twitter.com/5PxOzDVRM2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 16, 2026

"Why can't we all see the MOU right now?" Megyn Kelly asked.

"So first of all, the President said by the latest Friday, possibly as early as tomorrow, we're going to release the Memorandum of Understanding text. The reason why we haven't released it yet is there are some delicate diplomatic things going on where the Iranians, and not just the Iranians, but some of our mediators, the Pakistanis and the Qataris, have asked us to sequence this in the right way," Vance said. "I don't frankly fully understand it, but there are sensitivities that exist in the Arab and Muslim world that we're trying to be responsive to."

"Fundamentally, does it really matter if the deal comes out on Wednesday versus Friday? No. That's why we haven't emphasized it so much is because at the very latest, the text is going to be out on Friday," the vice president added.

"Okay. Yeah. I mean, you've already signed it, but it's not like legally binding to where you can't undo it," Kelly said. "It's a diplomatic agreement. So if people freak out, there's an utter meltdown here in the United States, it could always be undone if you change your mind."

This comes as Vance and President Trump have announced that the deal will be released by Friday at the latest, while sharply criticizing current reporting about its contents. Still, the frustration remains understandable, as no one is definitively sure what the agreement includes.

Trump said Tuesday that he may read the deal word-for-word before the press in an effort to curb the spreading rumors surrounding it, though that has yet to happen.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces he's going to hold a press conference and personally READ EVERY WORD of the Iran deal to force the fake news into covering it accurately



GREAT IDEA 👏🏻



"I will actually not only release it. I'll probably have a press conference and read it… pic.twitter.com/wSWBpyzMuJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 16, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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